PJ Hall NBA Draft projection: Top 5 landing spots for the Clemson Forward ft. Milwaukee Bucks

After testing the NBA waters last year, PJ Hall returned to Clemson to play his senior year. While he is a great shooter with incredible passing skills, not many mock drafts included the center. Hall has improved immensely this season, averaging 18.7 PPG and 6.5 RPG.

For the 2024 NBA draft, PJ Hall is projected to be a second-round pick. The former four-star recruit can easily cover both sides of the court. His impeccable 79.1% free throw percentage means Hall can also close games with ease. The area where Hall needs improvement is with three-point shooting, which he does at 32.3% now.

With the Clemson Tigers on an incredible run this postseason, things seem to be moving quickly for PJ Hall. While the center has not announced any of his plans for the next season, for now, let's take a look at some potential homes for him in the league.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for PJ Hall

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez is the Bucks' only center and could use the help of Hall coming off the bench. At 35 years old, Lopez is at a high injury risk for the Bucks and overworking him is not an option for the team if they hope to keep him around for long.

While working with him, PJ Hall has the great opportunity of playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, a plus for any new and developing player.

#2 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are a shell of their past glorious self this season and owner Joe Lacob will be looking to make some moves this season. With building around Stephen Curry always being the plan for the Dubs, Hall would easily find his spot in the roster as the only center.

Additionally, the mix of young talents like Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody along with veterans like Curry, Chris Paul and Draymond Green would be the perfect learning environment for the young center.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

After a terrific start to the season, the Sixers derailed in the middle due to the injuries to its big man, Joel Embiid. Having seen just how injury-prone and unreliable he is, having a second option is always great for Philly. Hall would work along with Mo Bamba and fill the void.

#4 San Antonio Spurs

While the Spurs do have their reliable center in Victor Wembanyama, we have also seen just how unreliable his team is in working with him. It is a one-man show in San Antonio right now and the front office needs to make some tough decisions and bring in talent that is ready to complement Wemby.

As the Spurs look to rebuild their core, Hall could easily find his spot working under Gregg Popovich and even expand his skill profile.

#5 Denver Nuggets

With someone like Nikola Jokić on the roster, the Nuggets do not need to look for a center. However, it would be incredibly short-sighted of them to not think about the future.

Jokic has always spoken up about not having the team entirely reliant on him to show up in order to win. For that to happen, he needs reliable talents and Hall could easily fill that spot in the second rotation. His passing skills would come in clutch when playing along with Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

