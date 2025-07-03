Players Era Festival 2025: Full list of games as St. John's, Alabama, and more compete for $20,000,000 prize pot

The elite Players Era Festival made its debut in college basketball last year. The event brought together the elite programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Houston Cougars.

Ad

Last year's field also had eight teams, including the San Diego State Aztecs, Oregon Ducks, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Creighton Bluejays and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Texas A&M, which also participated last year, was not included this season following former coach Buzz Williams’ move to Maryland.

The Players Era Festival is an 18-team tournament that is held annually in Las Vegas with a $20 million pot, where each team plays three games for a chance to play in the championship game. All participating teams are guaranteed $1 million for participating but the winning team gets an additional $1 million.

Ad

Trending

The field for the event will expand this year with the St. John's Red Storm, UNLV Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan Wolverines, Baylor Bears and Syracuse Orange joining.

The three-day schedule for the Players Era Festival event is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 24

No. 22 Tennessee vs. Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Baylor vs. Creighton, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Kansas vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

No. 1 St. John's vs. No. 13 Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.

Ad

No. 2 Houston vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon vs. No. 19 Auburn, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 21 Gonzaga, 9:30 p.m.

No. 8 Michigan vs. San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. UNLV, midnight

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Iowa State vs. Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

No. 18 Kansas vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m

No. 1 St. John's vs. Baylor, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 22 Tennessee, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 19 Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

Ad

No. 21 Gonzaga vs. Maryland, 9:30 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon vs. San Diego State, 11 p.m.

No. 14 Alabama vs. UNLV, midnight

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Consolation/third-place game: 7 p.m.

Championship game: 9:30 p.m.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 Players Era Festival format

The 2025 Players Era Festival will be held over three days (November 24-26) on Thanksgiving Week at the Michelob Ultra Arena and the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

This year's event will also feature four women's team, including the UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks, Duke Blue Devils and Texas Longhorns, three of whom were in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The showcase Players Era Festival event will be broadcast by Warner Bros with some games on TNT and TBS and will be streamed on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here