"Please accept their offer": Hoops fans react as NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon's Big 12 alma mater shares offer to his son

Fans reacted as Hakeem Olajuwon's son, Aziz Olajuwon, received an offer to join the Houston Cougars — the same college team his father had played for.

On Monday, the younger Olajuwon announced on X (formerly called Twitter) that he had received an offer from Kelvin Sampson's team. He tweeted a photo of Houston's logo along with the announcement.

His father played three seasons with the Cougars and led them to Final Four appearances in all of his college seasons. In 1983 and 1984, Houston reached the national championship game but lost on both occasions.

Many fans are excited about the prospect of another Olajuwon playing for the Cougars. They flocked to Olajuwon's X post, sharing their thoughts. Here are some of the reactions:

"Please accept their offer. 💪💪💪," one wrote.

"I say this in all honesty. Commit to Houston man. The love you’ll get from the Coogs will be unrivaled," another said.

"Congrats! I’ll be rooting for you and following your career. Your dad is my all time favorite player to this day!," one added.

"You already know this is the route! Go Coogs," another commented.

"Aziz coming to Houston would be a real life fairytale," one opined.

"Coogs - national champs in 2026 & 2027, for sure. Maybe 2028, too," another chimed in.

Aziz Olajuwon is a four-star forward in the 2026 class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247 Sports. He plays for Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas.

Hakeem Olajuwon's son, Aziz Olajuwon, says his father shaped his mental toughness

Hakeem Olajuwon played in the NBA for almost two decades, leading the Houston Rockets to back to back championships in the 90s. His son, Aziz, hopes to follow in his footsteps, starting with his mental approach to the game.

Aziz believes his father’s emphasis on developing a strong mentality has been essential to his development.

"My dad gave me a lot of keys on mindset and how aggressive you really have to be," Aziz said (per FIBA).

"He's always talking to me about my game — where I can do better, where I do well, and playing to my strength. He's always criticizing me, which I'm really grateful for. And I'm blessed to have a father like that."

Hakeem Olajuwon's son has received 10 offers from various schools, including Big 12 champion Houston, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Arizona State.

