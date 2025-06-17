“Please commit to Duke”: College hoops fans react as 4-star PG Nasir Anderson picks up 15 offers in 2 days after NBPA Top 100 Camp

Class of 2027 guard Nasir Anderson caught the attention of top programs following his standout performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. College coaches were allowed access to the Class of 2027 recruits from Sunday, and Anderson made news as one of the most coveted prospects from the class.

On Tuesday, Take Flight Hoops' Instagram post shared that the 6-foot-2 point guard received 15 offers from schools, including Duke.

"4 ⭐️ PG @nazshiftyy is on a special run this summer 🏁 The sophomore guard just picked up 15 offers in a matter of two days, coming fresh off an undefeated week at NBPA Top 100 camp & winning Gold and MVP of the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup 🔥 5 ⭐️ soon? 🤔,' the post said.

Fans shared their reactions under the post, with some urging Anderson to commit to Duke.

"PLEASE COMMIT TO DUKE," a fan wrote.

"IF HE GOES TO DUKE HE'LL MAKE HISTORY," the fan added.

"Duke need to sign this dude he’s a elite gaurd really has no flaws just give him the ball 🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Nasir Anderson receiving 15 offers from college basketball programs on IG. Image via @takeflighthoops

However, other fans were less concerned about where the rising star would commit. Instead, they hyped Anderson for attracting interest from top college basketball programs.

"The kid is like that🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

"Jus a kid frm the city of SAVANNAH livin out tha dream🌟," another fan wrote.

"🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"*5⭐️ they better up it," another fan commented.

Fans react to Nasir Anderson receiving 15 offers from college basketball programs on IG. Image via @takeflighthoops

Besides Duke, some of the schools interested in Anderson include Indiana, Florida, Auburn, Houston, Maryland, Mississippi State, Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.

Recruiting analyst hypes Nasir Anderson's offensive abilities

Nasir Anderson made headlines following the conclusion of the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Anderson, a 6-foot-3 point guard, earned praise from On3's Jamie Shaw for his ability to create scoring chances at dangerous places.

“Nasir Anderson is a problem at the point of attack,” Shaw wrote on Monday. “His consistent ability to create advantages at the most dangerous place on the court is very intriguing. He is a strong and physical lead guard who plays with excellent balance. The jump shot will need to continue growing but his explosive presence is difficult to ignore.

“He has a physical and twitchy athletic disposition. He moves well laterally, has long arms and has great anticipation. On the ball, Anderson played with excellent pace. He has a crafty left-handed handle and was consistently able to put two feet in the paint to collapse a defense.”

Ranked the No. 29 overall player in the On3 rankings and the No. 8 point guard in the Class of 2027, Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game for Game Elite in the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

He averaged 12.3 ppg and 6.8 apg at the U16 Men’s AmeriCup team for the United States and was named the MVP.

