"Please don't leave" - Duke fans react as Cooper Flagg throws down a reverse dunk vs. California 

Duke star Cooper Flagg helped the Blue Devils bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Clemson Tigers by beating the California Golden Bears 78-57 on Wednesday evening. Flagg continued his stellar season by tallying 27.0 points on 57.1% shooting from the floor and 50% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The highly rated Flagg's best moment of the game came when he led a transition by finishing it off himself with a stunning reverse dunk in front of an appreciative Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd.

Trending

Duke fans on Instagram were hyped by the popular Flagg's sensational play as they shared their reactions.

"National Champions 2025," one wrote.

Another chimed in:

"Please don't leave...."

There were similar reactions from other fans:

"I love the way Cameron just explodes every time a big play happens; it's just so awesome," one wrote.

"Duke all day Everyday," another posted.

"That was too smooth too. Coop showing how deep his bag is," wrote one.

Fan's IG comments

Fan's IG comments

Cooper Flagg tabbed to win Player of the Year honors

The competition to be named the National Player of the Year is a tight race between Cooper Flagg and Auburn Tigers' fifth-year Johni Broome.

Broome is averaging 18.1 points on 50.6% shooting from the field and 10.7 rebounds. Meanwhile, Flagg is averaging 19.8 points on 48.3% shooting from the field and 37% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The only freshmen to have received the honor were Kevin Durant (2007), Anthony Davis (2018) and Zion Williamson (2019).

During Thursday's segment of the Get Up show, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas broke down the reasons why the highly rated Flagg and Broome are the only players in the race to win the National Player of the Year Honors this season.

“It’s a two-horse race for National Player of the Year and it’s Cooper Flagg of Duke and Johni Broome of Auburn. Johni Broome has been spectacular for Auburn all season long," Bilas said.

"Cooper Flagg, the freshman from Maine, is everything he was advertised to be as the number one player coming out of high school and more.”

Expand Tweet

Bilas named the Tigers and the Blue Devils as the best teams in the country highlighting their star players as the difference-makers.

“I think it’s Duke and Auburn and we’ll start with Duke,” Bilas said. “They’re young. Their best players are their youngest players, but they are big, they’re super athletic, and they’re excellent defensively.

"One of the things that’s impressed me most, especially with a young team, is how well their help side is positioned on defense and how well they talk, and when you’ve got Cooper Flagg that’s leading the way, they’re legit.”

With the college basketball season entering its home stretch ahead of the much-anticipated March Madness, the top two players, Broome and Cooper, play for the two best teams in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here