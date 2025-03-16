"Please stop playing with my kid": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia hypes LSU star's latest track ahead of 2025 March Madness

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson made waves again after her song, "What It Takes," hit social media. Her mother, Kia Brooks, shared a TikTok review by popular influencer, Tyrone, on Instagram to praise Johnson for the great reviews the song is receiving on Sunday.

"The reviews already going crazy for @flaujae #WhatItTakes track with @powerade_us . Please stop playing with my kid ,OK!! When you got it ,you got it ,give credit when it’s due. She rode this commercial so hard they had to make it a real deal track. Go get that right now," she wrote.

"What It Takes" is a song Johnson released for sports drink brand, Powerade commercial ahead of the March Madness. It is Powerade’s second-straight March Madness campaign with Johnson as part of the brand's commitment to college sports.

Johnson signed an NIL deal with the brand in June 2024 alongside USC men's basketball standout player Isaiah Collier. She is expected to participate in the brand's national marketing campaign, including appearing at its retail and sponsorship events.

Flau'jae Johnson drops new music with Powerade

Ahead of the March Madness, LSU All-American star, Flau'jae Johnson launched the song, "What It Takes" in partnership with the sports drink brand Powerade. The song, produced by multimedia powerhouse Lyrical Lemonade, was released as an anthem for athletes and fans to celebrate their journey of perseverance, passion and overcoming limitations to make it to the top.

"'What It Takes' is about the grind, the hustle and the unwavering belief in yourself,” Johnson said. “As an athlete and an artist, I know firsthand that success isn’t just about talent – it’s about the work you put in every single day. It’s been incredible working with Powerade and Lyrical Lemonade to bring this vision to life and inspire the next generation of athletes to push the boundaries and reach for their goals.”

CMO of Body Armor Sports Nutrition Tom Gargiulo also praised Johnson for her incredible talents on and off the court.

“Flau’jae is incredibly talented both on the court and in the studio, and we wanted to create something that truly reflects her passion for both sports and music,” he said. “'What It Takes’ is the perfect blend of energy and authenticity, and with March Madness right around the corner, we’re excited for fans to tune in and turn it up.”

Aside from Powerade, Johnson signed lucrative NIL deals with Puma, JBL Audio, Unrivaled, Bazooka Candy Brands and Experian, among others. She also purchased 20 acres of land in Atlanta to create opportunities for future generations.

