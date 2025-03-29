  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Poor girl is carrying this fraud team on her back": Fans sympathize with Lauren Betts after UCLA star seemingly drops F-bomb in gritty Sweet 16 win

"Poor girl is carrying this fraud team on her back": Fans sympathize with Lauren Betts after UCLA star seemingly drops F-bomb in gritty Sweet 16 win

By Arnold
Modified Mar 29, 2025 11:16 GMT
NCAA Women
Fans sympathize with Lauren Betts after UCLA star drops F-bomb in gritty Sweet 16 win - Source: Getty

Lauren Betts led the top-seeded UCLA to beat No. 5 seed Ole Miss 76-62 in the Sweet 16 at Spokane Arena on Friday. During the game, cameras panned toward Betts panting on the sidelines, and lip readers decoded that she dropped an F-bomb while getting some instructions from a coach.

Ad
"I cant breathe, im so f***ing tired," Betts supposedly said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media reacted to Betts' clip that went viral and sympathized with the Bruins star.

"Poor girl is carrying this fraud team on her back," one tweeted.
Ad
"Rest of UCLA needs to step up and do something besides pass to Betts, make cuts, get open for 3, dont just stand there because it's making it super tough for lauren," another added.
"UCLA s**ks. Without Betts, they wouldn’t even be in the tournament.!" a third commented.

Meanwhile, a few also suggested that Betts needed a deserved rest after her effort against the Rebels.

Ad
"Damn! Let her rest! They playin tf outta her," one wrote.
"Betts is the coach, the quarterback, the defender, the motivator …" a fan commented.
"We are putting her in every freaking pick and roll on Sunday," a user added.

Betts recorded a game-high 31 points, along with 10 rebounds and two assists against Ole Miss. She didn't get much support from her teammates apart from Kiki Rice, who contributed 13 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tameiya Sadler posted a team-high 14 points, with three assists and one rebound for the Rebels. Kennedy Todd-Williams and KK Deans contributed 13 points each, but it wasn't enough to keep Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament

Lauren Betts' UCLA will face LSU in Elite Eight of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Women&#039;s Basketball Tournament - UCLA star Lauren Betts - Source: Getty
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - UCLA star Lauren Betts - Source: Getty

Lauren Betts' UCLA will square off against No. 3 seed LSU in the Elite Eight of this year's March Madness. The quarterfinal clash will tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Spokane Arena.

LSU beat No. 2 seed NC State 80-73 in its Sweet 16 game to make it to the Elite Eight.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी