"Poor girl is carrying this fraud team on her back": Fans sympathize with Lauren Betts after UCLA star seemingly drops F-bomb in gritty Sweet 16 win

Lauren Betts led the top-seeded UCLA to beat No. 5 seed Ole Miss 76-62 in the Sweet 16 at Spokane Arena on Friday. During the game, cameras panned toward Betts panting on the sidelines, and lip readers decoded that she dropped an F-bomb while getting some instructions from a coach.

"I cant breathe, im so f***ing tired," Betts supposedly said.

Fans on social media reacted to Betts' clip that went viral and sympathized with the Bruins star.

"Poor girl is carrying this fraud team on her back," one tweeted.

"Rest of UCLA needs to step up and do something besides pass to Betts, make cuts, get open for 3, dont just stand there because it's making it super tough for lauren," another added.

"UCLA s**ks. Without Betts, they wouldn’t even be in the tournament.!" a third commented.

Meanwhile, a few also suggested that Betts needed a deserved rest after her effort against the Rebels.

"Damn! Let her rest! They playin tf outta her," one wrote.

"Betts is the coach, the quarterback, the defender, the motivator …" a fan commented.

"We are putting her in every freaking pick and roll on Sunday," a user added.

Betts recorded a game-high 31 points, along with 10 rebounds and two assists against Ole Miss. She didn't get much support from her teammates apart from Kiki Rice, who contributed 13 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tameiya Sadler posted a team-high 14 points, with three assists and one rebound for the Rebels. Kennedy Todd-Williams and KK Deans contributed 13 points each, but it wasn't enough to keep Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament

Lauren Betts' UCLA will face LSU in Elite Eight of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - UCLA star Lauren Betts - Source: Getty

Lauren Betts' UCLA will square off against No. 3 seed LSU in the Elite Eight of this year's March Madness. The quarterfinal clash will tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Spokane Arena.

LSU beat No. 2 seed NC State 80-73 in its Sweet 16 game to make it to the Elite Eight.

