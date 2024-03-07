Popular CBB analyst Gary Parrish names 3 teams that “separated completely from the rest of the pack” ft. Zach Edey’s Purdue

As we approach Selection Sunday, college basketball insider Gary Parrish has offered expert insight on the highly anticipated postseason event. He believes that the race for the national title in the 2024 NCAA Tournament is primarily among three teams.

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Gary Parrish wrote that one of No. 1 Houston, No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Purdue will win the national championship. Notably, the three teams have an identical record of 27-3 in the regular season.

"We’ll get it sorted out between now and Selection Sunday but we still have stuff to get sorted out between Purdue, UConn and Houston," Parrish wrote. "They're all operating at an extremely high level and they've all separated completely from the rest of the pack."

Who is Gary Parrish’s favorite for the national title?

While Gary Parrish believes the upcoming 2024 NCAA Tournament is a three-team race, the analyst has a choice of who will end up with the national title crown for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

In CBS Sports expert bracket picks and analysis, Parrish selected Houston as the winner of the upcoming NCAA Tournament. He had the Cougars up against Alabama in the national championship game after they had defeated defending champion UConn in the Final Four.

The Crimson Tide join Gary Parrish’s three favorites in the Final Four. The analyst also had Creighton, Kansas State, Gonzaga and Texas A&M in the Elite Eight. It remains to be seen how accurate Parrish's prediction will be ahead of Selection Sunday.

The upset that comes along with the NCAA Tournament

With Houston, UConn and Purdue on track to secure No. 1 overall seeds, it's important to note that being a top seed doesn't guarantee success, and teams still need to navigate through the challenges of the tournament, with upsets always a possibility.

Indeed, the NCAA Tournament is known for its unpredictability, and past upsets like Zach Edey's Purdue falling to Fairleigh Dickinson last season highlight the competitive nature of March Madness. None of the No. 1 seeds in 2023 made it past the Sweet 16.

A team's success in the tournament can be influenced by various factors, making it an exciting and often surprising event for fans and teams alike. It wouldn’t be a surprise if none of Garry Parrish’s three favorites fail to make it to the Final Four in the 2024 March Madness.