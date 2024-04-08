Popular sports analyst Jemele Hill backs $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese's take on Iowa-South Carolina officiating - "I knew I wasn't crazy"

While the LSU Tigers are not in this year's national championship game, Angel Reese remains one of the biggest names in women's college basketball.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player was among a wide list of viewers who criticized the referees in Sunday's national championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks, drawing support from sports analyst Jemele Hill.

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud was the first to weigh in, tweeting:

"I’m trying to refrain from tweeting about some of these calls."

Reese, who has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3 Sports, tweeted Cloud, adding:

"i’ve typed up so many things and just hit delete about 6 times already 😭 😭 😭"

Hill added:

"I knew I wasn’t crazy 😂"

Check out the tweets from Natasha Cloud, Angel Reese and Jemele Hill below:

This isn't the first time in the NCAA Tournament that officials have been criticized for calling the game biased in favor of the Hawkeyes.

In Iowa's second-round game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, they attempted 30 free throws to their opponents' five. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were called for 27 fouls, compared to the Hawkeyes' 11.

With a much bigger spotlight on their Final Four matchup against the UConn Huskies, officials faced plenty of criticism after calling a moving screen on Aaliyah Edwards that gave Iowa the ball back with 3.9 seconds left in a 70-69 game, eventually costing the Huskies the game 71-69.

Check out some of the calls for the national championship that have received criticism online:

Angel Reese announces that she will enter 2024 WNBA Draft

Angel Reese had a legendary four-year collegiate career, split between the Maryland Terrapins and LSU Tigers. She announced that she will be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft in an interview with Vogue on Wednesday.

"I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American," Reese said.

"My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready." [h/t Vogue]

Reese acknowledged that things won't be easy making the transition to professional basketball; however, she revealed she doesn't want them to be and is looking forward to the challenge.

She finished her four-year collegiate career averaging 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 70.4% from the free-throw line.