"Practices are much more difficult than games": CBB analyst Jon Rothstein reveals UConn HC Dan Hurley focuses on tough training as prep

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein has claimed that UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley's training sessions are much more grueling than the effort his players exert during games.

After the Huskies' relatively comfortable 82-52 blowout win over the No. 5-seeded San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday night, Rothstein spoke on CBS and provided an insight on Hurley's training prep.

"Well, I can tell you from spending time in Stoors, Connecticut, obviously for the last two decades or so, especially the last couple of years. Practises at UConn are much more difficult than the games. And that's the way that Dan Hurley wants to craft it." Rothstein said.

Expand Tweet

The top-seeded UConn (35-3) was head and shoulders above San Diego State at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday. The Huskies used a first-half run to take control against the Aztecs before coasting to a 30-point victory in the second half.

After the game, Hurley came up with a well-timed joke on UConn's margin of victory:

“We suck at winning close games, so you know, we’ve got to go with the alternative," he said.

Who will Dan Hurley's UConn face next in the NCAA Tournament?

UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley

The UConn Huskies will square off against the No. 3 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini (29-8) in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game is set to tipoff at 6:09 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston.

The UConn vs. Illini game will be broadcast live on TBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV and Paramount+.

The Huskies have been dominating every round since winning the Big East Tournament. They beat Stetson and Northwestern before putting San Diego State to the sword on Thursday.

UConn is the reigning NCAA champion and has a strong chance of defending its crown this season.

Meanwhile, the Illini reached the Elite Eight by defeating No. 2 seed Iowa State 72-68 in the Sweet 16. They previously recorded wins over Morehead State and Duquesne in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams makes it to the Final Four.