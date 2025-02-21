"Prayed for times like this": UConn fans react to Paige Bueckers' latest Tiktok featuring Azzi Fudd doing Boogie trend

Paige Bueckers made a return to TikTok on Thursday when she joined in the Boogie trend dancing to "Let's Groove" by Earth, Wind & Fire. She was joined by her UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd.

A fan reposted the TikTok video on X and wrote in the caption:

"Welcome back whitechocolate535 ❤️."

Fans in the comments were excited as the two players have not posted a video dancing together in a while.

"Prayed for times like this🥹🥹🥹," one fan wrote.

"WE USED TO PRAY!," another wrote.

"My backcourt duo have moves 🕺," one fan commented.

"WE GOT A REAL TT🥳🥳," a fan wrote

"whitechocolate535 i manifested ur return 🙏🙏🙏," another joked.

With Paige Bueckers dancing, fans were seemingly reassured of her health as the guard had suffered an injury scare during Wednesday's 91-49 win over Seton Hall.

"Her knees are fine," one fan wrote

Right before halftime, Bueckers was seen hobbling her way to the locker room, leading to many fans' concerns. The guard has been struggling with knee injuries throughout her college career and missed the 2023-23 season with an ACL tear. However, she later reassured everyone that her knees were fine.

Paige Bueckers surpasses Diana Taurasi on all-time scoring list

During the game against the Pirates, Paige Bueckers scored 23 points. She took over the ninth spot from Diana Taurasi in UConn's all-time scoring list with 2,158 career points.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised Bueckers during his postgame chat with the media.

"She draws a lot of attention to herself [on the court], which is good, and obviously she could go out there and try to get 25 shots every night if she wanted it to be that way, but she doesn’t," Auriemma said. "I just want to make sure she takes advantage of all the opportunities that she has.

"Every time she is coming down the floor, she’s one of the few players out there that you see her head is always up. She sees everything that’s going on. The more aggressive she is, the better our team is, and that doesn’t always represent how many points you scored and how many shots you took."

This is Paige Bueckers' final season with the Huskies and her goal is to wrap it up with a national championship. UConn has a 25-3 overall record, including 15-0 in the Big East conference. With the postseason nearing, fans are curious to see if the guard will finally reach her goal.

