"Press has been a******s to me all year": Dan Hurley takes dig at reporters after hilarious 'press' mixup

Dan Hurley's side, the UConn Huskies, returned to winning ways on Thursday night following their loss to the No. 7 St. John's Red Storm earlier this week.

The Huskies defeated Georgetown Hoyas 93-79 on the night, having dominated both halves (42-35, 51-44) to ease past the visitors at their home ground, the XL Center.

Following the victory on Friday, coach Dan Hurley was asked in his post-match press conference if he thinks he is handling the press better now, and he replied:

"I mean, I think the press has been an a*sh**e to me all whole year."

Coach Hurley tried to retract his statement after misinterpreting the question from the press.

"Oh wait, I thought you meant. Just people acting far worse than me. I didn't know what you were talking about there."

UConn's coach went on to apologise for his statement:

"I'm sorry. They've been fair at times. No, listen, we've seen it so much now. I mean, you know, in the end, it's basic things like you have to know how to get open," Hurley said as shared on X by The Field of 68.

With the victory, Dan Hurley's team remain in fourth place in the Big East Conference standings with an overall record of 19-9 this season. The Huskies are currently unranked in the AP Top 25, which is the first time the team has failed to make the list since the 2022-23 preseason poll.

Dan Hurley speaks about his players' confidence

Connecticut v St. John's - Source: Getty

Dan Hurley also highlighted the confidence and skills of his players despite facing defensive pressure in the game.

"I mean, you could change alignments, you know, we've tried so many different alignments versus pressure.

"In the end, you have to have the confidence as a guard or perimeter player and as an inbounder, to know how to pass it to a tightly guarded player away from his body, making 2nd 3 moves in, out, back to the ball, fake deep, come back," Dan Hurley concluded.

With three games left to play, against the Providence Friars, the No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Seton Hall Pirates, UConn will hope to finish the season winning all games.

