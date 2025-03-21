"Pretty sure this busted over 50% of brackets": Fans go wild as John Calipari's Arkansas pulls off March Madness upset on Bill Self's Kansas 

John Calipari and the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks recorded a huge upset on Thursday night, beating Bill Self and the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks 79-72 in the first round of the 2025 March Madness at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Jonas Aidoo starred for the Razorbacks, who will next face the winner of the St. John's versus Omaha clash in the second round. Aidoo scored 22 points in 39 minutes of action. He shot 10-for-19 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist.

College hoops fans reacted to John Calipari getting his first NCAA Tournament win with Arkansas on X/Twitter:

"Shoutout Coach Cal!" a fan replied.

"Pretty sure this busted over 50% of brackets," one fan wrote.

"Calipari wasted no time making an impact at Arkansas. Big win to start the tournament!" another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"That’s another busted bracket," one fan said.

"Cal is gonna lead them boys to a Final Four," a fan posted.

"Where the Kentucky fans now haha. Y’all better not lose," another fan tweeted.

"Wow, what an upset! Brackets in shambles," one fan wrote.

Johnell Davis and D.J. Wagner deliver for John Calipari in upset win over Kansas

It wasn't just Jonas Aidoo who punished Kansas' defense as three other Razorbacks scored in double figures on the night. Johnell Davis dropped 18 points in 31 minutes, shooting 5-for-10 from the field, including 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. He was automatic at the charity stripe, knocking down all four of his free throw attempts.

Johnell Davis (#1) and Jonas Aidoo (#9) of the Arkansas Razorbacks look on ahead of Hunter Dickinson (#1) of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025. Photo: Getty

Davis, who also grabbed three rebounds and dished out one assist, was a menace on the defensive end. He racked up two steals and one block in the game against Kansas.

D.J. Wagner also stepped up for coach John Calipari, scoring 14 points, six assists and two steals. He shot 5-for-12 from the floor and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line. Wagner was a workhorse for Arkansas, playing a game-high 40 minutes in the first round.

Trevon Brazile dominated for the Hogs as well, scoring 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season.

What did you make of Arkansas' upset win over Kansas in the first round of March Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

