Princeton vs. Iowa State: Player stats and box score for March 19 | College basketball season 2024-25

The First Four between the Princeton Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones is beginning to look like a possible blowout as the Tigers hold a 38-25 lead after a dominating second quarter. Ashley Chea led the Tigers with 15 points in the first half to climb to this lead. Let's take a deeper dive into the Princeton Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones box score to see how the game is progressing.

Princeton vs. Iowa State box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Princeton 11 27 38 Iowa State 18 7 25

Princeton Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Fadima Tall F 4-9 0-1 2-2 0 2 3 1 1 0 0 10 Parker Hill F 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 7 0 1 1 1 0 4 Ashley Chea G 6-11 3-5 0-0 1 3 2 1 0 0 0 15 Skye Belker G 1-7 0-2 1-2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 Olivia Hutcherson G 2-4 0-0 0-0 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 4 Tabitha Amanze F 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 Toby Nweke G 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2

Iowa State Cyclones box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Addy Brown F 5-9 1-2 0-0 0 2 3 0 0 2 1 11 Audi Crooks C 4-9 0-0 1-2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 Kelsey Jones G 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 3 Arianna Jackson G 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Emily Ryan G 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 Alisa Williams F 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reagan Wilson G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sydney Harris G 1-3 0-2 0-0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 2 Lily Hansford G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

