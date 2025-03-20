  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Princeton vs. Iowa State: Player stats and box score for March 19 | College basketball season 2024-25

Princeton vs. Iowa State: Player stats and box score for March 19 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 20, 2025 00:15 GMT
Syndication: The Ames Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Ames Tribune - Source: Imagn

The First Four between the Princeton Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones is beginning to look like a possible blowout as the Tigers hold a 38-25 lead after a dominating second quarter. Ashley Chea led the Tigers with 15 points in the first half to climb to this lead. Let's take a deeper dive into the Princeton Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones box score to see how the game is progressing.

Ad

Princeton vs. Iowa State box score

Princeton vs. Iowa State box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Princeton112738
Iowa State187 25
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Princeton Tigers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Fadima TallF4-90-12-2023110010
Parker HillF2-20-00-007011104
Ashley CheaG6-113-50-0132100015
Skye BelkerG1-70-21-202000003
Olivia HutchersonG 2-40-00-022101004
Tabitha AmanzeF0-20-00-000001220
Toby NwekeG 1-10-00-001000002
Ad

Iowa State Cyclones box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Addy BrownF5-91-20-0023002111
Audi CrooksC4-90-01-201000109
Kelsey JonesG1-11-10-003001103
Arianna JacksonG0-20-10-000100100
Emily RyanG0-20-00-000100200
Alisa WilliamsF0-20-00-001000000
Reagan WilsonG 0-00-00-000000000
Sydney HarrisG 1-30-20-003010012
Lily HansfordG 0-00-00-001000000

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी