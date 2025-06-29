Will Conroy Jr., son of the USC Trojans assistant coach Will Conroy, was representing The Crew in the Boys California Live 2025 Circuit on Saturday. The Class of 2029 recruit dropped a stellar 46-point performance against St. Anthony.
In a video published by The Hoops Pill, Conroy Jr. was seen dominating the defense with his dribbling skills and shooting ability. The guard also showcased his impressive ball-handling skills as he wriggled his way into the paint to convert buckets on more than one occasion.
"TOP FRESHMAN POINT GUARD WILL CONROY JR. JUST WENT FOR 46 AT CALI LIVE 😤 STRAIGHT 🪣S‼️," the post was captioned.
The Hoops fans were impressed by Conroy Jr.'s skill and shared their reactions in the comments section.
"Pro at 14 lmaooo," a fan commented.
This fan compared Conroy Jr. with Kyrie Irving, "This kid 🤢 , like a 14u Kyrie 🔥🔥."
"One of the best players I’ve coached against and this was 3 years ago. I’m not one to remark or judge super young players but you could see it then. And guess what..he was playing UP!," a coach added.
A fan added, "Bro @chillconroy5 shouts out to you FASHO! Been watching him since he was a lil one!! Real deal Father and coach 💚.''
More fans joined the comments section.
"na he too smooth with it.. also he been here for a while i seen him play before and remember when yn impressed curry when he was younger.. lotta talent i guess that comes from when ur pops been in the nba and is a coach now keep growing son," a fan commented.
"He genuinely gon be so nice when he reach the college level," another comment read.
Another fan added, ''Hard work does what!?!? Ooh wee!! Too easy!! @chillconroy5 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨."
Will Conroy Jr. receives offer from USC
The Class of 2029 player received an offer from the USC Trojans, the team where his father and former NBA player Will Conroy, is an assistant coach. He shared the news on his Instagram account on Saturday.
"I am beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California. #fighton✌🏼️," he captioned the post.
Furthermore, he has also received offers from Seattle University and the San Francisco Dons. He still has four years of high school before he starts his collegiate career.
