"Probably a better record than most people have": When Tom Izzo opened up about Michigan State's history against Duke

Tom Izzo had a unique response to a reporter during an interview in November 2023. Michigan State started the 2023-24 season with a 1-2 record, losing to Duke after unexpectedly losing to James Madison in its season opener.

Ad

A Detroit News reporter, Madeline Kenney, brought forward a question on why Duke always had the upper hand against MI State after they lost 74-65 to the Blue Devils that season.

"Probably because their players have played better, and their coaches have coached better," Izzo said. "We've had battles with them for a lot of years. There's not many people in our league that will play them 15, 16, 17 times."

Ad

Trending

"Why am I 3-14? That's probably 12 times more — I'd like to know what their record is against a bunch of other people. ... They're good, you know? Give them credit, they're good. And give me blame, because I've had different players and still lost, so it's got to be the coach. And I accept that."

Ad

Izzo went ahead to voice his displeasure at the question from the reporter.

"I don't like that. I don't like that question because I don't have a good answer, but I'm playing them," Izzo said. "And guess what, if I leave this freaking place I'm going to play them again."

"I'll try to correct it, guys. I'll call Jonny tomorrow, schedule Duke again"

Ad

Before that game, the Spartans were 2-2 in the last four meetings of both sides, and Izzo made sure to make that known.

"That's probably a better record than most people have had against Duke," Izzo said. "Sorry for being sarcastic on that, but I don't know what you want. They beat us because they've been better. And they beat us because they're better-coached. I've got no problem saying that.

Ad

"Tonight, I give Jon a lot of credit, I think he did a hell of a job...He's had a good mentor, he did a good job and Michigan State's still in good shape. We're just not playing as well as we can."

Tom Izzo narrated what he did before the loss

That defeat was the first time Izzo faced the Duke team after the retirement of legendary Mike Krzyzewski, who held a 13-3 head-to-head record against Izzo. Jon Scheyer was calling the shots, and Izzo narrated what he did before the game.

Ad

"I sent Mike [Kryzewski] a text the other day, 'I'm going to miss you on the bench'," Izzo said. "He said something back about...me being a favorite and a good guy. I said, hell yeah, anybody I beat as much as you've beat me would be my favorite too. So, I understand that."

Since then, both programs have yet to face each other again, but their paths will cross on Feb. 21, 2026, at "Duel in the District."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here