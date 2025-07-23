"Program is in shambles": Fans react as 3-star prospect Marcus Zelee decommits from Big 12 program, weeks after commitment

  • home icon
By Pranav Khatri
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:18 GMT
Fans react as 3-star prospect Marcus Zelee decommits from Big 12 program, weeks after commitment (Image via Instagram @marcus.zelee)
Marcus Zelee became Iowa State Cyclones' third commitment from the Class of 2026, after committing to the program on July 3. However, the 6-foot-2 point guard announced his decommitment after 19 days, on Tuesday. The news was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by On3's Joe Tipton.

Zelee will now look to commit elsewhere, having received offers from other programs, including Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders, Drake Bulldogs and Arizona State Sun Devils.

The post received plenty of comments from hoops fans, as they were left wondering what happened.

"Program is in shambles," a fan said.
"What exactly is happening there man? it took him 20 days to find out that they are running a shit show.. some 1 gota check what the hell going on at the program man.. are they out of funds? do the players not trust their future? exactly whats happening tho better get it 2gether," another fan said.
More fans joined the conversation to post their reactions.

Fans react as 3-star prospect Marcus Zelee decommits from Big 12 program, weeks after commitment (Image via X @TiptonEdits)
"Great decision young fella," a fan said.
"What is happening in Boone??" another fan said.
"Good choice! No one wants to play for that useless school!" a fan said.
"Gotta make it count you want to be comfortable the entire process. You got time keep working hard one day at time sir continue to have fun is the key!" one fan said.
Marcus Zelee chose to commit to the Cyclones just a few days after his visit and received an offer from head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Marcus Zelee announces transfer to Cedar Ridge High School

Marcus Zelee, who ranks No. 244 nationally, No. 44 in the point guard position and No. 20 in Texas, announced his transfer from Brentwood Christian School to Cedar Ridge High School on Instagram on June 23.

Last season, Zelee led the Bears to a 28-9 record and a 9-0 record in the Texas Region TAPPS 5A District 2 Basketball League. He averaged 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28 games.

The 6-foot-2 guard still has one more year of high school left as he looks to choose another program.

