Projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg reveals favorite nickname, job he worked for “summer money”

Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, could be heading to the Dallas Mavericks next season. The Duke Blue Devils star made an appearance in a video posted by the famous basketball page NBA Future Starts Now on Saturday.

In the video, the interviewer asked Flagg some questions, including his nickname, favorite NBA player and what he did to earn money.

First, he was asked about his nickname.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who hails from Newport, Maine, answered: "The Maine event."

He continued to talk about his hometown.

"It's not very big. It's a bunch of small, tight-knit communities. Everybody knows everybody," Flagg said.

The interviewer also talked about Flagg plucking peas and asked if that was true.

"That is a true story. One of my teammates' parents owned a farm, trying to make some money in the summer," Flagg said.

"I mean maybe mentally. Mentally tough to be able to sit on a bucked and pick peas for hours at a time," Flagg said when the interviewer asked if it had something to do with basketball.

Flagg also said that he cried during his last game at Duke:

"The best place I've ever been able to play in front of. The last home game, I cried driving to the gym, I was like damn, I'm going to miss this a lot."

Cooper Flagg invited for private visit to the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks entered the draft lottery with just a 1.8% chance and jumped 10 spots to secure the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Furthermore, they have made their intentions known about picking Cooper Flagg.

He was invited a week before the 2025 NBA draft after the Mavericks scheduled a private visit for the former Duke star on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Furthermore, the team made a pre-draft blunder by announcing its pick on its website.

"The Mavs have seemingly announced their selection of Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick on their website. The draft is in 12 days," Front Office Sports reported after Dallas reporter Kevin Gray Jr. revealed the blunder.

A screenshot of the error was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Cooper Flagg Muse on Friday.

However, the post was quickly taken down afterwards.

The 2025 NBA draft will take place on June 25.

