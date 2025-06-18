Projected No. 13 draft pick Egor Demin shares why choosing Kevin Young's BYU was the best option for him 

Egor Demin reflected upon his decision to play college basketball at BYU instead of staying with the EuroLeague's Real Madrid back in 2024. The move appears to be paying off as the BYU star is the protected No. 13 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

In a story published on Wednesday, the Russian native talked to ESPN about his decision to play for a school he had never visited before committing.

"(College basketball is) a better adjustment to American basketball since the final goal is to be an NBA player for me," Demin said.

Demin's decision adds to a growing trend in the game. With NIL money as an incentive, players are turning to college ball to develop themselves into professional stars, compared to playing overseas.

In the 2023 and 2024 NBA lotteries combined, 17 college players were drafted. This year, 12 college players are expected to be drafted. So, how has college basketball regained its popularity as the best place for player development? An anonymous NBA agent said NIL is to thank.

"Now these kids can go to college and get paid," one NBA agent said.

Demin is a perfect example of the effects of this change. He could have continued playing professional basketball in Spain this season before declaring for the NBA draft. Instead, he moved to the United States to play college basketball under Kevin Young at BYU.

"Obviously, we'll never know how it would be if I'd stayed in Europe or let's say, went back to Russia or whatever it is. But at the moment, I think it was a better, a more clear path," Demin said. "I would better adjust to American basketball, the physicality, how quick the game is, how fast people are and all that."

Demin is a big part of that growing trend.

Egor Demin's freshman season at BYU

Egor Demin is coming off an admirable freshman campaign at BYU.

Demin joined the Cougars with professional experience already under his belt, having played for Real Madrid in Spain. He became an immediate difference maker at BYU, starting in 33 games.

The 6-foot-9 guard led BYU in assists per game with 5.5. He added 1.2 steals per game, tied for best on the squad and a team second-best 10.6 points per game.

Demin saved some of his best basketball for the postseason, during which he put up 13.7 ppg, 5.7 apg and 4.7 rebounds per game as he helped guide the Cougars on a March Madness run to the Sweet 16.

