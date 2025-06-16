Projected to rise to 5-star status, 6’4 guard Nasir Anderson attracts 22 teams

Young 6-foot-4 point guard Nasir Anderson is emerging as one of the nation’s most-talked-about players in the Class of 2027. Currently playing for Norcross High School in Georgia, the floor general has already received several offers despite having two years left before college.

After a breakout performance as MVP at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup, he has now racked up 22 offers from top college programs, including Florida, Alabama, Indiana, Auburn, Houston, Maryland, Mississippi State, Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and others.

At the AmeriCup in Mexico, he led Team USA to a perfect 6-0 run, winning the gold medal. He averaged 12.3 points, a competition-high 6.8 assists and was named MVP, after setting the national record for most total assists in the event (41). He also chipped in 3.5 steals per game.

ESPN ranks him No. 32 in the class, but scouts expect him to climb even higher, likely into five-star status.

At Norcross, he turned heads this spring playing AAU ball for Game Elite and received an offer from Georgia Tech in April. Now, with powerhouse programs like Florida, Alabama, Indiana and Houston joining the chase, he has become one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

Anderson is looking for a school where he feels at home and can grow on and off the court.

Recruiting analyst raves about Nasir Anderson after NBPA Top 100 Camp

The young guard has received attention since his top performance at the AmeriCup in Mexico, but he has seen his stock increase further after the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw raved about the guard after watching him play.

“Nasir Anderson is a problem at the point of attack,” Shaw wrote. “His consistent ability to create advantages at the most dangerous place on the court is very intriguing. He is a strong and physical lead guard who plays with excellent balance. The jump shot will need to continue growing but his explosive presence is difficult to ignore.”

Anderson showcased his talent at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, where he displayed excellent court vision, poise and scoring ability. He is drawing more rave reviews for his combination of size, passing and defensive instincts.

