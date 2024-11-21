Proud mom Kia Brooks drops 4 words for Flau'jae Johnson's record of the season

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson made history in women's college basketball, and her mother was ecstatic about it. The 20-year-old has been solid in her junior season with the Tigers and has become the first Power 4 player to record 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game this season.

The rapper's mother, Kia Brooks, celebrated the milestone by sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In her BIG BAG!!!" she wrote.

Johnson has been a great asset to the Tigers, averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She helped No. 7 LSU pick up an 85-74 win over Tulane on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Green Wave, who were 10 points behind in the first half, were strong in the second half and forced the visiting side to miss 14 of 17 shots in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Tigers 19-10 and twice cut LSU's lead to seven points in the final minutes.

But the Tigers matched the barrage of points and emerged victorious, largely thanks to Johnson's 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Aneesah Morrow's 23 points and 16 rebounds. LSU's win has improved the team to 6-0 this season.

Up next, LSU visits The Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The team will face Washington on Monday, Nov. 25.

Flau'Jae Johnson reaches 1000 career points

Flau'jae Johnson hit 1000 career points on Tuesday against Charleston Southern at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Louisiana. The young guard scored in the early minutes of the fourth quarter to reach the milestone. She also scored 18 points as she led the Tigers to a 117- 44 win.

The Georgia native became the 37th player to record at least 1000 career points in the history of the LSU women's college basketball program.

