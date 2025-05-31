Proud mom Lala Anthony arranges massive celebration for son Kiyan Anthony & friends over major career milestone ahead of Syracuse debut

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony committed to his father's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange in November last year. The talented Anthony is the No. 35-ranked player in the Class of 2025 ESPN 100 and he made headlines with his stellar performances for Lutheran High School at the recently-ended "The Throne" tournament.

Ahead of his arrival at Syracuse to start his college basketball career, the five-star prospect's mother, La La Anthony, threw him an elaborate party with his friends which she showcased on her Instagram stories on Friday.

La La's IG stories

In the stories, La La and Kiyan mingle with their gathered family and friends while they share a meal and drinks.

La La reveals pride at Kiyan Anthony's achievements

During an interview with "Athlon Sports" on Thursday, La La Anthony revealed how she felt about raising Kiyan Anthony to be a basketball star who follows in the footsteps of his father, Carmelo Anthony.

"I mean, it's a great feeling," La La said. "We always told him growing up to do what makes you happy, like no pressure to be a basketball player, no pressure to have to do anything like that, just follow your heart. He just happened to love basketball and, over the years, became really great at it. It's just amazing to see him follow his passion and his discipline.

"He's so disciplined in it, and now he's going to Syracuse. It is a great feeling, and it's something that he wants to do. He wants to set his own path, which is amazing, and we're really, really proud of him."

La La and Kiyan Anthony share a close relationship and the pair took a two-week trip to Italy last year before the latter departed for Syracuse. During the interview, the prospect's mother revealed how she felt about their impending parting.

"It makes me really sad, but I'm glad Syracuse is still in New York," La La said. "It's a five-hour drive and a 45-minute flight, so I'll be there as much as I can. I try not to think about it too much because it does make me sad. He's my only child, so I'm gonna miss him so much. But I'm glad that he's close enough that I can get there when I need to."

With his mother just 45 minutes away, Kiyan Anthony will soon get the chance to build on his father's legacy at Syracuse where Carmelo Anthony won the national championship in 2003.

