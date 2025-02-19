"PTSD of the time I didn't make my bed": Rick Pitino's son reacts to viral video of NCAA legend verbally abusing his players

Rick Pitino's son, Richard Pitino, had a hilarious response to the viral video of his father berating his St. John's players. Fans got a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of Pitino's intense coaching style in the Vice TV series, "Pitino: Red Storm Rising."

When St. John's visited Providence on Dec. 20, the Red Storm found themselves down 13 at the half 29-42. That’s when Pitino unleashed on his players in the locker room.

New York Post reporter Zach Braziller shared the clip on X on Monday, which shows Rick Pitino loudly yelling at his team and accusing them of not hustling enough.

"Dig in and be a basketball player. Dig in!" Pitino shouted. "Every time you miss a shot, your game deflates. We don’t care about your missed shots. Play f**ing defense!"

"You're like children with bad things happening ... Where is your f**ing toughness? Where have you guys been raised that you're so weak mentally that you just f**ing give up?"

The tirade did the trick, as St. John's came back to win the game 72-70.

The dramatic footage left Richard Pitino — the son of the Hall of Fame coach and the current coach at the University of New Mexico — reacting on Twitter.

"PTSD of the time I didn’t make my bed," Richard wrote.

Rick Pitino pushing St John's to its first regular season title in 33 years

St. John's is enjoying one of the best seasons in program history under Rick Pitino. The Red Storm are 22-4 overall and 13-2 in Big East play, sitting atop the conference standings with just four games remaining.

Pitino, who took over as St. John's coach in 2023, has guided several teams to the regular season titles, including Louisville in 2009, Kentucky in 1995 and 1996, and Iona in 2022 and 2023.

He is now pushing the Red Storm to its first regular season title since 1992 — the last time they won the Big East regular season crown under coach Lou Carnesecca. That year, they finished 12-6 in league play, tying for the top spot with Seton Hall and Georgetown to become co-champions.

Since then, it has been a long drought for St. John's. However, Rick Pitino's arrival has sparked a dramatic turnaround as they are on the verge of ending the long wait.

The No. 10 Red Storm have key conference matchups coming up against DePaul and UConn before finishing the regular season against No. 16 Marquette on March 8.

