“Pulling an Alex Karaban”: UConn fans react as Liam McNeeley makes NBA Draft decision

UConn's Liam McNeeley has declared for the NBA draft after playing one season of college basketball. The forward averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, with a 38.1% shooting clip this season, posting several big performances for the defending champs.

Despite the Huskies' early exit from the NCAA Tournament, McNeeley is expected to be picked early in the first round. The freshman thanked fans, coaches and teammates in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I can't thank God enough for the opportunity that I was given this year," he wrote. "I thank my coaches and teammates that I was blessed to play alongside, and I am very grateful for the time we spent together."

"I have been honored to play for this historic and legendary program. I will do my best to carry on the legacy of UConn, as I my childhood dream on declaring for the 2025 NBA draft."

Fans had varied reactions to Liam McNeeley’s message, with some predicting he will withdraw early, just like Alex Karaban did last offseason:

"He about to pull a Karaban….see you back at UConn next year buddy.," a fan wrote.

"Not a smart choice. You should continue to bleed blue. Good luck playing the Karaban card. See you next year in Storrs!" a user commented.

"He was a bum this year. He’s gonna get a rude awakening just like Karaban. He needs more seasoning!!!" another fan added.

Some fans cheered for the forward:

"Congrats Liam!! So excited to see what’s next for you," a user wrote.

"Best of luck Liam! Loved the intensity that you brought to the team this season!" a fan commented.

"@liammcneeley Going to miss the dude. He can ball so I understand. 😢," another user added.

Fans' reactions to McNeeley's draft decision

Liam McNeeley on playing for Dan Hurley

Like Dan Hurley, Liam McNeeley expected nothing short of an NCAA title this season. Even though the program fell short, the forward said the two-time championship coach helped him become a better overall player.

"Playing for Danny Hurley was the best thing that could have happened to me," he told ESPN. "He is very intense and forced me to operate outside my comfort zone and get better as a player and person."

Sports Illustrated's mock draft predicts Liam McNeeley to be picked by the Houston Rockets (via Phoenix) as the 12th pick. ESPN reports the same destination.

Moreover, NBA and Bleacher Report’s mock drafts see the forward as the 14th overall pick, predicting he would be called by the Atlanta Hawks.

