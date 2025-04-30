Purdue basketball schedule: Big Ten announces full list of home, away games for Matt Painter's Boilermakers

The Purdue Boilermakers narrowly lost out on a place in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after a 62-60 loss to the Houston Cougars who reached the national championship game. Coach Matt Painter presided over a 24-12 record last season.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten released the Boilermakers' schedule for next season. The Purdue Boilermakers' double-play matchups will be against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Wisconsin Badgers and bitter rivals, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Purdue's home games

The Boilermakers will play against the following teams at home:

Illinois

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Washington

They will have home advantage at the Mackey Arena against fellow Big Ten contenders, the Michigan Wolverines, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Michigan State Spartans. New conference members, the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks, will visit West Lafayette for the first time.

Purdue away games

Matt Painter's teams will be on the road for games against:

Maryland

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Rutgers

UCLA

USC

Purdue gets top seed shouts

In ESPN's way-too-early poll, the Purdue Boilermakers were picked to be the nation's top team after their stellar business in the portal.

During Tuesday's segment of the "Big Ten Network," analyst Bruce Weber broke down the reasons why the Boilermakers would be a top team next season.

"When you have a point guard like Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, a big guy — you're building a team with that point guard and big guy," Weber said. "There's no doubt you feel good about yourself, but you do have to have that mix in there. (Painter) was able to keep Fletcher Loyer, I think CJ Cox made a lot of improvement.

"He has Jacobsen, the freshman who redshirted last year, coming back. If he gets stronger — I saw him practice early last year, good skills for a big guy — it gives them more depth. And then ... they needed physicality and rebounding. (Oscar Cluff) had about 12 rebounds per game, that was a point of emphasis. Then they brought in Murphy from North Florida who gives them some athleticism to kind of replace Myles Colvin and (Camden) Heide."

ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi also released his way-too-early brackets for next year's 2026 NCAA Tournament during which he predicted that the Boilermakers would be top seeds and would reach the national championship game.

