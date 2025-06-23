"Purdue, Houston, St. John’s" - NCAA analyst ranks top 10 offseason teams ahead of 2025-26 season

The 2025-26 season is still a few months away, but preparations are already in full swing across the country. With new signings, returning stars and transfers shaping rosters, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein shared his early list of the top 10 offseason teams on Instagram on Monday.

Purdue is leading the way on Rothstein’s list. The Boilermakers have been active this offseason, working to build around their returning pieces and incoming talents. After falling short in recent tournaments, they look determined to make another deep March Madness run next season.

Coming in second are the Houston Cougars, who, under Kelvin Sampson, continue to build one of the most physical and competitive squads in college basketball. With a strong mix of veterans and new additions, they are expected to be a real threat again.

Next up is St. John’s, as Rick Pitino’s team has been making serious moves in the transfer portal, bringing in players who can make an immediate impact. Expectations are rising quickly in Queens for a team hungry to return to national relevance.

Florida takes the fourth spot, as the reigning national champions have added key talent through recruiting and the portal, aiming to defend its title.

At No. 5 is Michigan. The Wolverines are hoping for a turnaround season after struggling recently, and they have made aggressive moves to strengthen the roster.

UCLA is sixth. After a disappointing campaign, Mick Cronin’s squad has reloaded with exciting talent as they look to return to make a statement in the Big Ten.

BYU sits at No. 7 after fully settling in the Big 12. The Cougars are building momentum and have added pieces to help them compete.

UConn, Duke and Texas Tech round out the top 10, each with their own exciting offseason moves as they chase success in the 2025-26 season.

Five-star forward schedules official visit to Purdue

The Purdue Boilermakers are already building their team for the seasons to come, and they are set to welcome Cameron Williams on an official visit.

The 6-foot-11 forward is one of the biggest prospects in the 2026 class, and he will visit West Lafayette on August 29.

Purdue is competing with programs like Duke, Texas, Arizona, Indiana, Louisville and Notre Dame for his commitment.

