Purdue vs. Grambling State Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 22 | March Madness 2024

The first round of March Madness is set to kick off on Thursday. The Midwest Region's No.1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will not be in action until Friday, however, when they will take on the No.16 seeded Grambling State Tigers.

The No.3-ranked Boilermakers will look to avoid another first round exit after becoming just the second No.1 seed to lose to a No.16 seed last season. Meanwhile, the Tigers clinched their spot in the first round with an 88-81 overtime victory against the Montana State Bobcats on Wednesday.

Purdue is 29-4 and was dominant in Big Ten play, finishing 17-3 atop the regular season standings. Their success did not carry over to the Big Ten Tournament, as they fell to the Wisconsin Badgers in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Grambling State is 20-14 and was 14-4 in SWAC play. After capturing the regular season title, the Tigers won three straight games to win the SWAC Tournament and the conference's automatic March Madness bid.

Purdue vs. Grambling State game details

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Grambling State Tigers

Date and Time: Friday, March 22nd, 7:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Purdue vs. Grambling State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Purdue Boilermakers -26(-110) Over 140.5(-110) -20000 Grambling State Tigers +26(-110) Under 140.5(-110) +3500

Purdue vs. Grambling State key stats

The Purdue Boilermakers have averaged 83.4 points per game this season. They rank 12th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and fifth in offensive rating. The Boilermakers have allowed 70.2 ppg, ranking 119th in scoring defense and 95th in defensive rating.

Purdue is led by Matt Painter, who is in his 19th season leading the program. The team was 442-202 during his tenure. Painter previously coached the Southern Illinois Salukis for one season, leading them to a 25-5 record.

The Grambling State Tigers, meanwhile, have averaged 67.6 ppg, ranking 321st in the nation in scoring offense and 308th in offensive rating. The Tigers have allowed 69.0 ppg, ranking 90th in scoring defense and 130th in defensive rating.

Grambling State is led by Donte Jackson, who is in his seventh season, leading the program to a 119-101 record. He previously led the Division II Stillman Tigers to a 66-21 record over three seasons, followed by a four-year stint leading the Central State Marauders to a 60-42 record.

Purdue vs. Grambling State betting prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers have been among the best teams in the nation throughout the season and it is no mistake they secured a No. 1 seed. The boilermakers should also be very motivated after losing to a No. 16 seed last season.

While the Grambling State Tigers have played strong basketball, they lack the size to contain Zach Edey and the firepower to keep up with Purdue. Look for the Boilermakers to cover the spread.

Pick: Purdue Boilermakers -26 (-110)