Purdue vs. Michigan: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Danny Wolf

No. 22 Michigan continued its run in the Big Ten Tournament with a win over No. 20 Purdue, 86-68. The Wolverines (23-9) advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, where they will face No. 2 seed Maryland. The Boilermakers (22-11) are still doubtlessly bound for the NCAA Tournament even without moving on in the Big Ten Tournament.
Purdue scored the game's first six points, but Michigan responded by scoring the next 12. The Wolverines extended their lead to as many as 10 points on multiple occasions in the first half, but Purdue utilized a late run to pull within 40-36 at halftime.
Michigan pulled away in the second half. The Wolverines stretched their lead to 15 points, before a Purdue rally pulled the Boilermakers within 70-61 on a 3-pointer by Gicarri Harris with 7:01 to play. But Purdue would not creep any closer and Michigan cruised home with the win.
Danny Wolf led the Wovlerines with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Vladislav Goldin added 15 points and eight boards. Tre Donaldson contributed 13 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. tallied 11 more.
Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue with 24 points and nine rebounds. Braden Smith added a dozen points and six assists for the Boilermakers. Gicarri Harris contributed 11 points off the bench for Purdue.
Michigan will face Maryland in tomorrow's second Big Ten semifinal game. That game will be played around 3:30 EST on CBS. The winner of Michigan/Maryland will play the winner of Michigan State/Wisconsin for the Big Ten title on Sunday.
Purdue is projected as a No. 4 seed in the most recent ESPN Bracketology. The Boilermakers certainly seem safely outside the fray of NCAA Tournament bubble teams.
