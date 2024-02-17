Purdue vs Minnesota Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 15, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Minnesota Golden Gophers entered Thursday night's Big Ten matchup against the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers as heavy underdogs. The Gophers built an early lead behind Dawson Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr. as it looked like an upset was brewing.

Minnesota came out of the gate on fire, connecting on nine of its 16 3-point attempts in the first half. The Gophers built an eight-point lead going into the break behind a 19-3 run early in the game. Purdue big man Zach Edey, the reigning NCAA men's college basketball player of the year, got off to a slow start, going just 3 for 9 from the field in the first half.

Minnesota would cool off in the second half, shooting 3 for 9 from deep. Edey would bounce back after his poor shooting start and finish with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Purdue would also get productive minutes from sophomore guard Braden Smith, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

The Gophers would get 24 points from junior forward Dawson Garcia as they came up just short after being outscored 49-33 in the second half. Purdue would narrowly avoid an upset scare, winning the matchup 84-76 and bringing its win streak to nine consecutive games.

Purdue vs. Minnesota match player stats

Purdue player stats

Purdue would go deep into its bench for this matchup with a 10-man rotation. The Boilermakers got solid production from senior forward Mason Gillis in big minutes off the bench. Zach Edey and Braden Smith would statistically lead the way for the Boilermakers in this game. Here are the stats for the Purdue players:

Player MIN FG 3PT FT REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS T. Kaufman-Renn 19 3-7 1-2 2-6 8 2 0 0 0 0 9 Z. Edey 29 8-18 0-0 8-14 15 2 0 1 4 4 24 B. Smith 38 5-7 2-2 4-4 8 9 4 0 2 1 16 F. Loyer 25 1-5 0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2 2 3 L. Jones 33 4-9 2-6 2-2 1 2 0 0 0 2 12 C. Heide 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 C. Furst 11 2-2 0-0 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 0 6 M. Gillis 21 5-9 4-8 0-0 4 3 1 0 1 3 14 M. Colvin 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Morton 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0

Minnesota player stats

The Golden Gophers stuck with their starters in their nine-man rotation through most of Thursday's outing. Cam Christie, Mike Mitchell and Dawson Garcia all had three or more makes from beyond the arc. Minnesota finished with three starters in double-digit scoring but received just 12 total points off the bench.

Player MIN FG 3PT FT REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS P. Payne 26 4-8 0-1 0-2 5 4 0 1 0 5 8 D. Garcia 32 7-12 3-5 7-8 3 2 1 1 2 5 24 E. Hawkins 31 1-8 1-5 2-2 2 7 1 0 3 0 5 M. Mitchell Jr. 37 4-13 4-8 2-2 3 2 1 0 0 1 14 C. Christie 38 5-11 3-5 0-0 3 3 1 0 0 2 13 J. Ola-Joseph 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 P. Fox 12 2-2 0-0 1-2 4 0 0 0 0 3 5 J. Wilson 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 B. Carrington 15 1-2 1-1 0-0 4 0 1 1 0 1 3

Purdue vs. Minnesota match player ratings

Purdue player ratings

Purdue led the game in team offensive rating on its way to victory. Here are the advanced stats for the members of the Boilermakers against the Golden Gophers:

Trey Kaufman-Renn: 128 OFFRTG, 120 DEFRTG = 8 NETRTG

Zach Edey: 109 OFFRTG, 115 DEFRTG = -6 NETRTG

Braden Smith: 169 OFFRTG, 105 DEFRTG = 64 NETRTG

Fletcher Loyer: 51 OFFRTG, 126 DEFRTG = -75 NETRTG

Lance Jones: 151 OFFRTG, 126 DEFRTG = 25 NETRTG

Camden Heide: 0 OFFRTG, 122 DEFRTG = -122 NETRTG

Caleb Furst: 181 OFFRTG, 118 DEFRTG = 63 NETRTG

Mason Gillis: 153 OFFRTG, 115 DEFRTG = 38 NETRTG

Myles Colvin: 0 OFFRTG, 128 DEFRTG = -128 NETRTG

Ethan Morton: 135 OFFRTG, 127 DEFRTG = 8 NETRTG

Minnesota player ratings

The Golden Gophers were the better team defensively against one of the top programs in the country. Here are the advanced stats for Minnesota players against Purdue:

Pharrel Payne: 124 OFFRTG, 131 DEFRTG = -7 NETRTG

Dawson Garcia: 138 OFFRTG, 129 DEFRTG = 9 NETRTG

Elijah Hawkins: 77 OFFRTG, 132 DEFRTG = -55 NETRTG

Mike Mitchell JR: 108 OFFRTG, 131 DEFRTG = -23 NETRTG

Cam Christie: 125 OFFRTG, 131 DEFRTG = -6 NETRTG

Joshua Ola-Joseph: 120 OFFRTG, 125 DEFRTG = -5 NETRTG

Parker Fox: 193 OFFRTG, 131 DEFRTG = 62 NETRTG

Jack Wilson: 200 OFFRTG, 133 DEFRTG = 67 NETRTG

Braeden Carrington: 135 OFFRTG, 112 DEFRTG = 23 NETRTG