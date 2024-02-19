Purdue vs. Ohio State Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 18 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No.2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, February 18th, in a conference matchup that marks the 15th game of Big Ten play for both teams.

The 23-2 Boilermakers enter the matchup on a nine-game winning streak and have won 16 out of their past 17 games. Meanwhile, the 14-11 Buckeyes are coming off of a loss and have dropped six of their past seven games.

Purdue vs. Ohio State game details

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Date and Time: Sunday, February 18th, 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Purdue vs. Ohio State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Purdue Boilermakers -8.5(-110) Over 150.5(-110) -395 Ohio State Buckeyes +8.5(-110) Under 150.5(-110) +275

Purdue vs. Ohio State key stats

The Purdue Boilermakers have averaged 85.0 points per game through their first 25 games. They rank seventh out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and sixth in offensive rating. The Boilermakers have allowed 69.8 ppg, ranking 119th in scoring defense and 76th in defensive rating.

Purdue is led by Matt Painter, who is in his 19th season leading the program. The team is 436-200 during his tenure. Painter previously coached the Southern Illinois Salukis for one season, leading them to a 25-5 record.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, meanwhile, have averaged 74.4 ppg, ranking 166th in the nation in scoring offense and 87th in offensive rating. The Buckeyes have allowed 69.7 ppg, ranking 116th in scoring defense and 201st in defensive rating.

Ohio State will be led by interim coach Jake Diebler, who will make his head coaching debut. Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann was fired on Wednesday amid his seventh season with the program. While he had four years remaining on his contract, the team had struggled in each of the past two seasons.

Purdue vs. Ohio State betting prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers have been among the best teams in the nation this season and seem poised for a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, barring a strong run to close the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes may miss out on March Madness altogether for a second straight season.

Despite this, the Buckeyes will be at home and teams generally perform well in the first game after a coaching change. While they may not win this one outright, look for Ohio State to lose by no more than eight points.

Pick: Ohio State Buckeyes +8.5 (-110)