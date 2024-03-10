Purdue vs Wisconsin basketball injury report, Mar. 10: Latest on Max Klesmit, Kamari McGee and more

Injury could be a storyline as Big Ten legendary college basketball rivals Purdue and Wisconsin face off on Sunday.

The Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3) are looking to keep their spot as a likely No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. The Badgers (19-11, 11-8) are probably safe in the Tournament field but could improve their standing and seeding. The health of their squad are in the minds of both fan bases.

Purdue has had an absolutely fortunate season on the injury front. Literally no one in the typical lineup for the team has missed a game this season with injury. In fact, eight of nine Purdue players who average above eight minutes per game have all played 30games. The other player, Ethan Morton, did not play a single one.

Things haven't been as consistent on the injury front for Wisconsin, though. The Badgers are watching a potential injury loss against Purdue but also celebrating a happy return from injury problems for one Badger.

Purdue vs Wisconsin basketball injuries

Wisconsin's Kamari McGee missed almost a month and a half of action.

Max Klesmit, Wisconin

Klesmit has started every game this season for the Badgers, but that streak is in jeopardy on Sunday.

He suffered a non-disclosed lower body injury late in Wisconsin's win over Rutgers. He was limited to 21 minutes by the injury. Klesmit has started every game in his last three seasons.

He averages 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He's listed as questionable for Sunday's game with Purdue.

Isaac Gard, Wisconsin

Gard, a walk-on with six minutes of playing time on the year, has been listed as out indefinitely.

Gus Yalden, Wisconsin

A combination of injuries and off-court incidents have kept Yalden from seeing any minutes, and he has been listed previously as out due to personal reasons. By this point, the personal matter is probably just a redshirt season for the big forward.

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Blackwell seems to have fully recovered from the hip injury that sidelined him in mid-February. He has been off the injured list and doesn't seem likely to return.

Kamari McGee, Wisconsin

McGee missed a month and a half after sustaining an ankle injury against Indiana on Jan. 19.

The good news is that he's back, seeing his first court action on Thursday against Rutgers. McGee scored 11 points in 10 minutes and seemed to show that he's ready for more basketball action against Purdue.

