"Put championship rings on fingers and diplomas in hands": Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart speaks on "mission" as school makes major business decision

Kentucky has made a major business decision regarding its athletics. The university voted on Thursday to shift its athletic department from an educational non-profit that is tax-exempt to a for-profit limited liability company. The university’s board of regents then voted on the issue, which will create Champions Blue, LLC for Kentucky athletics.

College sports continue to become more business-oriented in the age of NIL and the transfer portal. Katie Davis, a CPA at James Moore and Co., who works with athletic departments nationwide, said she expects other schools to follow in Kentucky's footsteps.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if more athletic departments move in this direction,” Davis told Front Office Sports on Friday. “Doing it now gives them a framework to adapt quickly as rules around athlete compensation and employment evolve.”

The athletic department discussed this decision ahead of Friday's vote. In a press release, the athletic department pointed to the "changing landscape" of college sports as the reason for the transition. This changing landscape includes NIL and the potential House v. NCAA settlement, which would allow schools to share revenue with athletes.

“Our mission remains the same: to put championship rings on fingers and diplomas in hands,” athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in the statement. “But how we accomplish that goal — how we finance our teams, protect our future and support our student athletes — will have to change.”

Kentucky is changing the way its athletics operate while maintaining a focus on student-athletes.

Kentucky basketball's 2024 season

One of the Wildcats' most successful sports is basketball. Kentucky is considered a blue blood program and has won eight NCAA Tournament titles. The athletic department's change to an LLC should help the basketball team with recruiting and transfer pickups.

This past season was the first in which the Wildcats were led by Mark Pope. Pope replaced veteran head coach John Calipari, who coached 15 seasons at Kentucky and led the squad to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, four Final Fours, and a 2012 national championship title.

In his first season leading Kentucky, Pope guided the team to a 24-12 record to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats entered March Madness as a No. 3 seed and made a run to the Sweet 16 before falling to SEC foe Tennessee.

Pope will look to lead Kentucky to greatness in the coming years, aided by the university's change to the athletic department.

