"Put some respect on her name": Fans celebrate Hannah Hidalgo winning ACC Player of the Year award

Hannah Hidalgo is enjoying an incredible sophomore season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The guard is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.7 steals, leading No. 6 Notre Dame to a 25-4 overall record.

On Tuesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the end-of-season awardees and Hidalgo was named the Player of the Year. The Fighting Irish shared the news on X, writing:

"Undeniable 🏆. Hannah Hidalgo has been named ACC Player of the Year #GoIrish"

Fans reacted to the honor in the comments in celebration, as one wrote:

"Put some respect on her name😤."

"Much deserving Hannah Hidalgo is amazing. #GoIrish☘️," another wrote

"Earned and well deserved. Best two way player in the country. Makes everyone around her better. LEADER," a fan commented

Some fans praised Hidalgo and made their predictions for the upcoming March Madness. As a freshman, she led Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 and will be hoping for a deeper run this year.

"Congrats & Great Luck in March Madness!!!," a fan commented

"Hannah Hidalgo is fun to watch. Hoping for a deep run into April!," another wrote

"Hannah is like that! Can’t wait to see her in the Final Four this year," one fan wrote

Hannah Hidalgo makes history in the ACC with a rare distinction

Along with her Player of the Year honor, Hannah Hidalgo was also named the Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in a row. She is the first to do this since Elizabeth Williams who played for the Duke Blue Devils from 2012 to 2015.

Hidalgo is also the only third player in ACC history to win both awards in the same season. The others on this list are Duke’s Lindsay Harding, who did it in 2007, and Virginia’s Monica Wright who won in 2010.

Besides Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron made the All-ACC First Team while Citron was also named to the All-ACC Defensive Team. Liatu King, who was on the All-ACC First Team and was the Most Improved Player in the conference last season, was added to the All-ACC Second Team this year. Kate Koval is part of the All-ACC Freshman Team.

After being named as the No. 1 team in the AP rankings in February, Notre Dame fell to the sixth spot. The Fighting Irish now prepare for the ACC Tournament and they are scheduled to play the quarterfinal on Friday.

