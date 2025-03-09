"Put some respect on her name": MiLaysia Fulwiley's 2x NCAA champ GF Ja'Meesia reacts to her winning snaps on IG

South Carolina women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley led the Gamecocks to a win over Oklahoma 93-75 on Saturday's Southeastern tournament matchup. Fulwiley scored 19 points, hitting 8 of 17 shots off the bench to hand the Gamecocks their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Following the victory, the sophomore star posted photos of herself in the game on Instagram.

Fulwiley's girlfriend and fellow South Carolina athlete, Ja'Meesia Ford, hyped her post in the comment section.

"Put some respect on her name 👏🏽," she wrote.

JaMeesia Ford's comment on MiLaysia Fulwiley's IG post. Image via@laywitdabutter

Ford competes as a sprinter in the Gamecocks' women's athletics program. In 2024, she became the NCAA 200-meter indoor champion. She is also a 2x SEC champion in the 200-meter.

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley reveals what Dawn Staley said after she was subbed off vs Oklahoma

MiLaysia Fulwiley put up a stellar performance in South Carolina's dominant win over Oklahoma on Saturday. She came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points. But the sophomore was subbed off by coach Dawn Staley for the last time during the game.

Fulwiley was seen chatting briefly with Staley before joining her teammates on the bench. Asked about the chat after the game, she said:

"She (Staley) was just telling me that I played good. I can't remember. It's always good talks though."

Aside from her 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting, Fulwiley recorded five assists, three rebounds, two steals and only two turnovers. She looked confident in her decision-making, knowing when to utilize her opportunities.

"Just knowing when and when not to go, I feel like I got a lot of tricks in my bag," Fulwiley added. "I have to know when and when I don't need to do those. I feel like I got that today."

Meanwhile, coach Staley revealed how the team had worked with Fulwiley to simplify the game, utilizing her speed for more direct line drive layups. She also said nobody could beat the sophomore guard once the ball is in her hands.

"That is her super power," Staley said. "Combining making layups to knowing who she's on the floor with, betting on herself. Any offense has a pecking order as to who you want to go to, who's the first, second, third option. She got to look around. If she feels like she's the best option on the floor, then let that be your read back, you know?"

Fulwiley continues to enjoy her second season with South Carolina, averaging 12.2 points, three rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 19 minutes per game.

