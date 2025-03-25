Puzzled Flau'jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction to $50 Million worth NFL Legend calling her and Angel Reese a "bad girl"

LSU women's basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson, was left confused after NFL legend Cam Newton described her and Angel Reese as college basketball "bad girls." On Monday, an X user shared Newton's comment and added that Johnson was probably one of the nicest player in all of women's sports. But she was being judged due to her looks.

"Flau’jae prolly the nicest player in all of women’s hoops and Cam Newton said she a bad girl that’s that darkskin bias for ya lol," the fan said.

Johnson saw the post and shared it with a puzzled question:

"Wait what?"

Newton was the first overall NFL pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 after winning the Heisman Trophy at Auburn. In his rookie season, he became the first NFL quarterback to rush for 14 touchdowns in a season. Then he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl 50 appearance in 2015. His performance earned him NFL MVP honors with 35 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.

However, Newton endured a turbulent season after that, including a series of injuries. Despite the setbacks, he set many records with the Panthers and has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Flau'jae Johnson speaks on 2025 WNBA prospect

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is competing in this season's NCAA Tournament. In LSU's 101-71 victory over Florida on Monday, Johnson came back from injury to contribute 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. However, this year's event might be her last in college basketball as the WNBA draft draws near.

League rules clearly state that prospects are to declare for the draft of the calendar year in which they turn 22 years old.

“I haven’t really thought about the draft,” Johnson told The Advocate on Sunday. “Kind of just focusing on trying to win this championship. I’m just waiting on God to tell me what to do, for real. I haven’t really thought about it.”

While Johnson is eligible to play another year of college basketball, she will turn 22 in November.

