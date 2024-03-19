Patrick McCaffrey, the younger brother of Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, seems to be promoting the restaurant chain Applebee’s.

A recent video of Patrick posted on Instagram shows him advertising the chain's "50-cent wings".

In the video, he can be heard saying:

"I'm Patrick McCaffrey, join me at Applesbee's for 50-cent wings, I wonder if they serve the franwhich"

Patrick is a college basketball player with the Hawkeyes in his senior season. This season, he has averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. His field goal percentage is 42.5%.

It seems that Iowa superstar Clark - who has a reported NIL worth of $3.1 million (as per ON3) - is also a fan of Applebee's, or at least loyal to her extended family. The Hawkeye standout replied to Patrick's post with an encouraging comment:

"Quality video"

Other reactions to the video included mocking the video's quality, or lack thereof, and expressions of love for the franwhich.

Holly Rowe: Mission Caitlin Clark

Clark is set to have a personal reporter following her during the NCAA tournament this year.

ESPN has assigned veteran sideline reporter Holly Rowe to cover the Caitlin Clark "beat" in this year's March Madness. Rowe will also be the sideline reporter for Iowa's women's basketball team games in the opening rounds of the tourney.

The decision to do so was announced by ESPN's vice president of production Sara Gaiero, who explained the level of coverage after Clark broke numerous college records during the season:

“(Holly) has been on the Caitlin Clark beat, if you will, tracking and following her and being present with her when she broke records earlier in the year, that level of coverage is needed and necessary and warranted this year.

"It’s not something we’ve done for the previous first and second rounds for a specific player.”

The news was first announced by The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.