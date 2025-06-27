"Quitting, resigning, complaining, is of no value": St. John's HC Rick Pitino makes feelings known on adapting to NIL era instead of "grumbling"

St. John's coach Rick Pitino has made his feelings known about adapting to the NIL (name, image and likeness) era for college athletes. The NCAA allowed players to engage in endorsement deals, which has stirred controversy in the college circuit.

Ad

When Pitino appeared on Colin Cowherd's The Herd show on Wednesday, the host asked the St. John's coach why he wasn't "grumbling" about the NIL era like most other top college coaches.

"Well, I felt the change was here," Pitino responded (0:43). "And quitting, resigning and complaining is of no value. You have to win the day, you have to get the job done. And I just felt that, okay, we’re going to use it, to the best of our abilities at St. John’s. So we’re an urban school, we’re a commuter school, we play in Madison Square Garden, that's our home court. How can we maximize our potential by embracing the NIL and the transfer portal?

Ad

Trending

"We went away from high school basketball players, although we have taken one or two a year to develop. But, by and large, we’ve gone after older players."

Ad

Pitino also explained how many young players want to play college basketball in the US, referring to the influx of talent from European countries.

The introduction of NIL has offered several young players lucrative deals. However, as per the new NCAA revenue sharing model, schools can make payments directly to athletes up to $20.5 million per year from July 1 onwards.

None of Rick Pitino's St. John's players were taken in the 2025 NBA draft

St. John's HC Rick Pitino - Source: Getty

Despite St. John's strong 2024-25 season, none of its players were taken at the 2025 NBA draft. The Red Storm won the Big East regular season and conference tournament titles.

Ad

Rick Pitino's St. John's earned a No. 1 seed for March Madness but was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a loss to John Calipari's Arkansas in the Round of 32.

Nonetheless, three former St. John's players - Kadary Richmond, RJ Luis and Aaron Scott - were signed by NBA teams as undrafted free agents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here