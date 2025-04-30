Ranking UConn men's basketball's 5 returning players for 2025-26 squad ft. Alex Karaban

UConn’s hopes of a historic three-peat came to an early end after a second-round loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament. But the Huskies are not hanging their heads, as they are already gearing up for a bounce-back season and have been active in reshaping the roster.

They lost four players, Isaiah Abraham, Ahmad Nowell, Aidan Mahaney and Youssouf Singare, to the transfer portal, while Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson have run out of eligibility, while Liam McNeeley declared for the NBA draft.

Despite the departures, UConn has been proactive. The Huskies have picked up key portal additions in Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith, while they have got a promising four-man freshman class coming in.

Still, experience matters, and Dan Hurley’s squad has managed to keep a solid core intact, which should help maintain some stability heading into next season.

Top 5 basketball players returning to UConn for 2025-26

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

#5. Jayden Ross

Jayden Ross saw action in 33 games during his sophomore season, including one start, and averaged 11.4 minutes per outing. He posted 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The forward has proven to be a reliable depth piece for the Huskies, and he will be aiming to carve out a bigger role, and possibly more starts, as he heads into his junior year.

#4. Jaylin Stewart

In the 2024-25 season, Jaylin Stewart established himself as a key part of the rotation during his sophomore year. He was one of four Huskies to play in all 35 games, earning 12 starts along the way.

He finished the year averaging 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.8 minutes per game, while reaching double figures in scoring seven times. Stewart shot 54.5% overall and knocked down 36.4% of his threes.

# 3. Tarris Reed Jr.

Tarris Reed Jr. made an impact all season long as a junior, appearing in all 35 games and coming off the bench in all but one.

Playing just under 20 minutes a game, he averaged 9.6 points and also contributed 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 67.0% from the field.

His efforts earned him the Big East Sixth Man of the Year award.

# 2. Solo Ball

The 2024–25 season was a breakout year for the sophomore, Solo Ball, who improved his scoring from just 3.1 points per game as a freshman to 14.4 ppg, more than quadrupling his output. He was the only Husky to start all 35 games, and he had the second-highest average minutes of 31.7 per game.

His performance earned him a Second Team All-Big East honor and an NABC First Team All-District recognition.

His 505 total points were the 10th most ever by a sophomore in UConn history, while he also chipped in 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 26 steals, 13 blocks and shot 43.9% from the field.

#1. Alex Karaban

In yet another twist like the previous year, Alex Karaban, who had declared for the NBA draft, made a complete U-turn, choosing to remain with the Huskies for one final season.

The forward is the standout returnee for UConn, coming with a wealth of experience and scoring ability.

He captained the team last season, leading the squad with an average of 35.9 minutes per game while featuring in 33 of their 35 contests. His all-around impact earned him a spot on the All-Big East Second Team.

Karaban averaged 14.3 points, which was the third-highest on the team, while also contributing 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 43.8% from the floor, 34.7% from three and 82.8% from the free-throw line.

Offensively, he was a steady presence, hitting double figures 25 times and delivering seven 20-point performances last season.

