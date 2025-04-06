Rapper and South Carolina superfan Plies drops 4-word reaction as Gamecocks advance to national championship game 

South Carolina women's basketball advanced to the national championship game after beating SEC rival Texas 74-57 on Friday's Final Four at the Amalie Arena.

Following the game, popular rapper and Gamecocks superfan, Plies posted a photo of Dawn Staley's team in an ecstatic mood on X (Twitter).

"Photo Of The Year!!!!!" The photo was captioned on Saturday.

With the win, South Carolina booked a return to the national championship game for the second straight year and the third time in four seasons. The Gamecocks will face Paige Bueckers' high-flying UConn Huskies who demolished No. 1 overall seed UCLA 85-51 in the other Final Four game.

Senior guard guard Te-Hina Paopao scored a team-high 14 points in the win. Freshman Joyce Edwards came second with 13 points (4-of-11) off the bench. She also contributed 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal, her fourth career double-double and most rebounds in a game this season.

The win also means South Carolina has now won 104 straight games when they lead at halftime.

Dawn Staley reacts to South Carolina Final Four win vs Texas

Dawn Staley expressed her satisfaction that the South Carolina women's basketball player have finally found their groove in the 2025 NCAA Tournament which has helped them to a national championship game. The Gamecocks defeated the Texas Longhorns on Friday to continue their title defense.

Following the game, Staley spoke about the team's perseverance despite a sluggish run that has left them barely advancing to the next round in previous games.

The Gamecocks survived multiple close contests, including a narrow 54-50 Elite Eight win over No. 2 Duke and a 71-67 Sweet 16 win over No. 4 Maryland. But Friday showed their depth and why they remain a team to beat this season.

"I’m just happy. We work hard for it. We know that when you’ve been to a national championship game … you know what it takes to get back there," Staley said Friday, after the game. "Our players know what it takes. We were just very fortunate to hang in there and persevere. We finally played better and our style of play."

The Gamecocks are now one win away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back national championships since UConn's historic four-peat from 2013 to 2016. Should they win against Geno Auriemma's Huskies on Sunday, it would become their fourth national title in program history.

