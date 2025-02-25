Raven Johnson and Bree Hall adore ex-South Carolina teammate Kamilla Cardoso’s cool boating snaps in the pool

Kamilla Cardoso may have graduated from playing for South Carolina a year ago. However, former teammates Raven Johnson and Bree Hall still show love to each other on social media. On Monday, Cardoso posted pictures from her time at the Panwaburi Beachfront Resort.

The Chicago Sky forward is snapped paddling a clear kayak on the pool. She captioned the photos:

"🧡✨"

Raven Johnson and Bree Hall reacted in the comments with simple heart eye emojis.

Johnson and Hall's comments (Instagram/@kamilla_cardoso)

After her freshman season at Syracuse, Kamilla Cardoso spent three years at South Carolina. She led the Gamecocks to two national championships in 2022 and 2024. The Sky picked her No. 3.

Raven Johnson prepares for her shot at the big league

Raven Johnson is playing her red-shirt junior season with the Gamecocks. She is averaging 5.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. While it may not seem like big numbers that will get her within the top 10 spots in the WNBA draft, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley believes Johnson is ready for the pros.

During the Gamecocks' crucial win over conference rivals LSU in January, Johnson played a crucial role in 28 minutes on the floor. She finished with five points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals. After the game, when talking to the media, Staley pointed out Johnson's role within the South Carolina roster.

"You know, people can break Raven’s game down but, at the end of the day, Raven’s a winner. Doesn’t matter how many points she scores, doesn’t matter how many assists that she had, doesn’t matter how many steals. At the end of the day, she’s a winner. She’s always been a winner," said Staley.

"She doesn’t care about anything else besides winning. With her on our roster, we’ve done nothing but won with her. The naysayers can say what they want. I do think she’s a pro. I do think the things that she does for our team translate to a pro lifestyle."

Staley added that while Raven Johnson could be a bit more efficient on the court, she has the best defense skills and can easily run a basketball team. The coach hoped people would notice the intangibles she brings to her floor, which are important to win games.

Raven Johnson and her team are at the top of the SEC standings with a 13-1 record (25-3 overall). They have just two games, against Ole Miss and Kentucky before postseason begins.

