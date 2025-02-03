Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts react to A’ja Wilson’s special snaps from South Carolina jersey retirement

A'ja Wilson's South Carolina No. 22 jersey was retired on Sunday, and the Gamecocks players Raven Johnson and Chloe Kitts shared heartfelt reactions to the special moment on Instagram.

After the ceremony, the Las Vegas Aces center shared some emotional moments about the special day.

"It’s truly up and it’s stuck," Wilson captioned the IG post.

The post garnered a flurry of reactions from fans and familiar faces alike, including Wilson's former South Carolina Gamecocks teammates and fellow WNBA stars, who expressed their congratulations and admiration.

Raven paid tribute to Wilson's achievement by commenting with a "🐐" emoji.

Meanwhile, Kitts expressed her admiration and adoration with three "🥹" emojis.

Chloe and Raven's reaction to A'ja's jersey retirement (Image via Instagram/aja22wilson)

After the ceremony, Wilson said:

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy. To have my jersey retired at the University of South Carolina, the place where my dreams began, is an honor I could hardly put into words.

... "It's a privilege to be a Gamecock, to be a part of this community, and one of the greatest honors of my life was representing Garnet and Black every night."

A’ja Wilson receives special tribute from coach Dawn Staley

Dawn Staley honored A'ja Wilson with an emotional statement on her jersey retirement day.

Dawn Staley honored A'ja with emotional statement (Image via Instagram/aja22wilson)

"With infectious energies, passion, and a truly open heart that continue to draw people to you," Staley said in the video tribute on Instagram. "Choosing to stay home was a pivotal step on your journey to become a champion, an MVP and Olympian, an author, a spokesperson, a leader, and a voice for the voiceless.

"Home is where your legacy began and where your legend will live forever. There's no place like home."

The South Carolina Women's Basketball program paid a lasting tribute to their legendary forward by retiring her iconic number 22 jersey, forever cementing her legacy and achievements.

