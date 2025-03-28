Raven Johnson confident she'll lure Ta'Niya Latson to Dawn Staley's South Carolina amid major transfer portal news

After LSU eliminated Ta'Niya Latson and FSU from the 2025 March Madness race, Raven Johnson wants to recruit the guard to South Carolina. The Louisiana State University defeated the Seminoles 101-71 in the second round of the tourney on Monday. Latson, who led the scoring leaderboard with 25.2 points per game, entered the portal on Thursday.

As per her representatives at Klutch Sports, the guard is keeping her options open. With that, her AAU teammate, Johnson, expressed a desire to share the court with Latson while speaking to Claire Foley. She made her case by noting the Gamecocks' winning culture and highlighting other players the former Florida State star has played with.

"I'd tell her let's run it back like I played with her - me, MiLaysia, Ashlyn, Kamilla - we all played AAU with her," Johnson said.

"So she knows what winning culture feels like, she knows how disciplined basketball team feels like. She know all the stuff. So, I'm definitely tryna get her to come here, I'm gonna be in her ear, I'm definitely in her ear. I'll be happy, we all will be happy to play with her."

Ta'Niya Latson's rise to national fame sets her up for securing a lucrative NIL deal with a powerhouse school this offseason. With four seniors on the present roster and Latson's history with South Carolina players, her integration with the defending champs can be seamless.

She played with Raven Johnson and Sania Feagin for the Team Apex in the AAU 3v3 National Championships in 2020. Another notable team in the contest, Hoopsville SC76ers, consisted of MiLaysia Fulwiley and Ashlyn Watkins.

Ta'Niya Latson and Raven Johnson lifted four back-to-back state titles together while playing for Westlake High School in Atlanta.

What's next for Raven Johnson and the South Carolina Gamecocks?

South Carolina dominated Tennessee Tech in the opening round of the 2025 March Madness and defeated Indiana 64-53 in the second round on Sunday. The team is now preparing to face Maryland at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Friday.

Raven Johnson and the Gamecocks last faced the Terrapins in November 2023, comfortably defeating them 114-76. The Terps are coming off a tough 111-108 double overtime win against Alabama.

ESPN's matchup predictor currently gives the 2024 national champions a 92.9% chance to advance to the Elite Eight.

