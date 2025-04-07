Raven Johnson confirms taking decision on South Carolina future amid WNBA Draft speculation, says not ready to announce it yet

South Carolina's junior guard, Raven Johnson, said she is rethinking her future following the Gamecocks' 59-82 defeat against the UConn Huskies in the national championship final on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.
Overall, it was a very tough outing for Johnson as she finished with only two points, seven rebounds and one assist in her 27-minute stay on the court. She was seen crying on the bench, following the defeat.
After the title clash, the junior guard shared that she was rethinking is she should return to South Carolina or enter the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft.
"Kind of, yes," Raven Johnson answered when asked if this defeat affected her decision. “It made me think think a little bit. I would love to end on a good note.”
"You never know, I might come back. That probably wasn't the end you never know."
If this is the end of her college career, then Raven Johnson has had a sensational spell where she made it to the Final Four in each season of her college term. She made the championship game three times, winning the title twice.
Gamecocks HC Dawn Staley hails Raven Johnson's incredible impact
Raven Johnson had an off day in the national championship final against the UConn Huskies. However, she has had a great impact on Dawn Staley's current program at South Carolina. Taling about the guard's decision, she said:
“Raven and her family will sit down. I’m not in a rush, I hope she’s not in a rush. But she does have to think about what the next level looks like for her. I’m never going to tell anybody to stay or to go."
"I always leave it up to them to make that decision. Raven, like many other players in that situation will come up with what’s best for them and whatever that is, we’re going to support," she continued.
Raven Johnson has averaged 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game this season. She has shot 35.7% from the field while registering 29.5% from beyond the arc.
It remains to be seen if Johnson returns to South Carolina or if she decides to try herself in the WNBA draft. If she chooses the second option, she needs to declare that soon, as the draft is set to take place on April 14.
