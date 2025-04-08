Former Florida State star Ta'Niya Latson has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team. She will join her high school teammate, Raven Johnson. The two of them were together at Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Following the news, the 22-year-old, who recently announced her return for the fifth year, shared a five-word reaction on her X account:

"LET’S RUN IT BACK TWIN!!!! @NiyaLatson❤️❤️"

Latson spent her first three seasons at Florida State before entering the transfer portal last month after her team got eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the LSU Tigers in the second round.

Ta'Niya Latson, who averaged 25.2 points per game, was the top scorer in women's college basketball last season.

South Carolina quickly emerged as a top contender to land Latson, with Raven Johnson, a former high school teammate, publicly expressing her desire to recruit Latson to join the team in Columbia.

"I'd tell her, let's run it back," Johnson said in March. "I'm definitely gonna try to get her to come here. I'm gonna be in her ear. I would be happy. We all would be happy to play with her."

The news of Latson joining the Gamecocks comes as a boost for Dawn Staley's team, which lost the NCAA championship title to the UConn Huskies on Sunday.

Ta'Niya Latson thanks coach Brooke Wyckoff and her teammates

Ta'Niya Latson has appreciated the coach of Florida State, Brooke Wyckoff, her teammates and fans for the incredible journey she had with the team.

"This place has challenged me and helped me grow both on and off the court," Latson wrote on Instagram. "It gave me a platform to make a name for myself, and for that, Florida State will always be a place I call home."

The guard has averaged 22.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. She also has a shooting range ability of 37% on 3-pointers.

Latson has had an impressive college career, having been a three-time first-team All-ACC selection and the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year. She crowned her effort with the Seminoles by earning second-team All-American honors this season.

