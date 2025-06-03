Raven Johnson reacts as ex-teammate Bree Hall admits missing South Carolina star

Former South Carolina women's basketball star Bree Hall expressed she missed her former Gamecocks teammate, Raven Johnson. Although they are no longer teammates, they stay in touch through social media.

Hall, who joined the WNBA this year, shared an "ask me anything" post on Instagram. which drew a response from Johnson.

She wrote, "Miss u," in the question.

"Hi booty 🥺 🥰!!! miss you too! I'll see you soon," Hall responded to the message.

Johnson shared the post on her Instagram story.

"❤️ ❤️," she captioned the story on Tuesday.

Raven Johnson reacts to Bree Hall missing her on IG story. Image via @hollywood_raven

Johnson, Hall and Sania Faegin were South Carolina's signing from the class of 2021. While Bree and Faegin have gone on to the women's professional leagues, Johnson stayed back for her fifth and final season.

The Atlanta native was granted a medical redshirt after she tore her ACL, ending her freshman season prematurely. However, she came back to become a starter for two years with the Gamecocks, helping them secure five conference championships and two national championships.

Bree Hall cut from Indiana Fever roster

Bree Hall was the No. 20 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, selected by the Indiana Fever. However, Hall was waived by the Fever on May 5, meaning that she would not feature in any WNBA game unless another team picks her.

Hall featured for Indiana against the Brazilian National Team in a preseason game, scoring nine points and tallying four rebounds. However, she was left out of the team’s 79-74 overtime win over the Mystics.

Following the news that she did not make the team's roster for the new season, Hall, who initially signed a rookie-scale contract worth around $217,640 for three years, took to Instagram and wrote:

"Thankful for the opportunity. looking forward to what’s next 🫶🏾🫶🏾!"

Hall was a key member of Dawn Staley's South Carolina. She helped the Gamecocks to national championship where they fell to UConn in the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament. Hall ended her final collegiate basketball season, averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

She was waived alongside Jillian Alleyne and became the second former South Carolina player to be waived after Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was waived by the Dallas Wings.

