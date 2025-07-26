South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins will skip the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-3 forward announced the news with a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, citing personal and professional reasons.Watkins suffered an ACL tear in South Carolina's victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Jan. 5, concluding her junior year. She was also suspended on serious charges off the court, which were dropped later.&quot;As most of you know, this past year has been a roller coaster for me. I usually like to keep my personal life private, but every time I step out into the community, I realize I'm not alone in this journey.&quot;So many of you have shown me love and encouragement, and because of that, I feel like I owe you a little insight into what's been going on,&quot; an excerpt from Watkins' heartfelt message read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also thanked some people in her post.&quot;I'm so grateful for my coaches, the USC medical team, my teammates, and everyone who's supported me along the way. For now, I'll be cheering on my team and working hard to come back even stronger in the 2026-27 season.Ashlyn Watkins' post received some comments from Golden State Valkyries guard Bree Hall, Los Angeles Sparks forward Sania Feagin, Ta'Niya Latson, Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Chloe Kitts, among others.Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson show love for Ashlyn Watkins as South Carolina star pens heartfelt message ahead of her return from injury (Image via Instagram @aashlyn__)&quot;hold it down Grandma Ash 👵🏽! in due time ❤️,'' commented Hall.Feigan added, &quot;you got this ❤️❤️.&quot;Kamilla Cardoso, Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson and Chloe Kitts commented with red heart emojis.Laeticia Amihere commented, &quot;Let’s go❤️.&quot;Maryam Dauda commented with a red heart and a fingers crossed emoji.South Carolina to rely on new additions in Ashlyn Watkins' absenceSouth Carolina and Dawn Staley were one win away from winning the NCAA Championship last season. However, with several new additions to the roster by Dawn Staley, the team is expected to cope in Ashlyn Watkins' absence.From the Class of 2025, Staley signed a five-star small forward, Agot Makeer, from Crestwood Prep High School in Thunder Bay, Ontario and a four-star small forward, Ayla McDowell, from Cy Springs High School in Cypress, Texas.In the transfer portal, they acquired Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State Seminoles and Madina Okot from Mississippi State Bulldogs.