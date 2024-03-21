Former Alabama and current Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey found himself amid a storm of fan resentment after former coach Nick Saban retired from his Crimson Tide job in January.

Humphrey angered Bama fans with a tweet suggesting that he would have entered the transfer portal had Saban retired during his tenure as a Tide player (2014-2016).

“I would have been in that portal so fast after I heard Saban retiring lol,” Humphrey wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

More recently, when a fan asked him on X whether he would have transferred back to Bama after entering the transfer portal, Humphrey reiterated his stance from January, attracting fresh resentment from fans.

He tweeted in response:

"I would not have transferred back lol," Humphrey tweeted.

Expand Tweet

After the Crimson Tide narrowly beat the South Florida Bulls 17-3 after losing to the Texas Longhorns at the start of last season, Marlon Humphrey was among those who predicted the end of the Nick Saban dynasty.

"Dynastys can’t last forever. It was a nice run though, Analyst Humph," Humphrey tweeted.

Fans react to latest Marlon Humphrey tweet

Predictably, Alabama Crimson Tide fans were not pleased with Marlon Humphrey and his latest tweet about their program.

One was offended that the only reason Humphrey played for Bama was due to their legendary coach.

"So you don't love Alabama for Alabama? U just wanted to play for Saban?" The fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Some fans reminded him of his worst mistakes in a Crimson jersey complete with evidence.

"I wish you had transferred. Maybe then we would have had someone to cover this guy," another fan tweeted.

"Cost us a championship when he let Mike Williams kept roasting him in the fourth," yet another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Marlon Humphrey's Alabama career

Marlon Humphrey was a five-star recruit from Hoover High School. In the class of 2014, he was considered the No. 12 prospect and No. 3 cornerback, according to 247Sports.

Marlon Humphrey redshirted his first year in Alabama in 2014 but immediately became an integral part of the 2015 team starting as a cornerback. The Alabama Crimson Tide won the national championship that year.

After another year of being a starter in 2016, Humphrey declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, where he was picked No. 16 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. He ended his Alabama career with 61 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and a touchdown.