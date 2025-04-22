“Really good pickup for the Hoosiers”: College hoops fans approve of Jason Drake’s commitment to Indiana

College basketball fans on Instagram appear to be in favor of Jason Drake’s latest transfer move after leaving the Drexel Dragons. Drake, who spent the recently concluded season at Drexel, has committed to play for Indiana next season.

According to On3, via @tiptonedits on Instagram, the 6-foot-2 guard chose the Hoosiers over offers from St. John’s, Pittsburgh and St. Joseph’s.

Following the announcement, fans expressed their excitement, with many calling it a smart signing for Indiana.

“That’s actually a really good pickup for the Hoosiers,” one user said.

“We may finally not be bottom 50 in D1 3 point shooting for the first time in 5 years 🥹, “ another said.

“Yessir,” another commented.

College hoops fans approve Jason Drake’s commitment to Indiana (Image by Instagram/@tiptonedits)

Fans — especially those cheering for Indiana — continued to show their enthusiasm, with some already looking ahead to next season.

“THATS more like it trim❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” one said.

“It’s never too late to be what you might have been 🙂😻,” another said.

“Look forward to @cwj2__ and @jasondrake__ matchup this season 🔥🔥🤞🏾,” another commented.

What Jason Drake adds to Indiana

Drake will hope to continue his strong performance from the recently concluded season when he suits up for the Hoosiers next year.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Dragons last season. He also shot 42.8% overall, including 39.6% from 3-point range.

His performance for the Dragons marked a significant improvement from his time at Cleveland State, where he made zero starts in 16 games and averaged just 1.6 ppg.

Indiana will also hope that Drake’s arrival can help improve the team’s standing in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers finished ninth in the conference but still managed a 19-13 overall record. They lost to Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament and missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth.

In addition to Drake, six other players have transferred to Indiana ahead of next season, including Tayton Conerway.

The influx of talent is expected to increase competition for spots in the starting lineup. However, given Drake’s offensive capabilities, the 6-foot-2 guard is likely to see significant playing time under coach Darian DeVries.

