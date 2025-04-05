"Really, really proud of you all": Geno Auriemma appreciates room full of women reporters after winning Final Four vs. UCLA

Geno Auriemma has been coaching the UConn women's team for 40 years but experienced something new at his press conference after his No. 2-seeded Huskies beat top-seed UCLA 85-51 in the Final Four on Friday. The veteran coach appreciated the room full of women reporters toward the end of his post-game press conference.

Auriemma also appeared pleased with the number of women covering his team's success at the Final Four.

"Before I leave here though, I do have to say this, and not just because it's women's basketball," Auriemma said. "And I've been to these Final Fours for 24 years. This is the most [number] of women I've seen at a press conference since I started this [coaching] 40 years ago. And I'm just really, really proud of you all."

Of the 24 times that Geno Auriemma's UConn has reached the Final Four, the Huskies have won the national championship 11 times. The UConn legend is also the winningest coach.

Auriemma will aim to win a record-extending 12th title when his Connecticut team faces top-seed South Carolina in the championship game on Sunday.

Geno Auriemma's UConn eye 2022 revenge against Dawn Staley's South Carolina in this 2025 national championship game

UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma during a March Madness 2025 game. (Credits: IMAGN)

In the UConn Huskies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks matchup in the 2022 national championship game, Auriemma tasted defeat for the first time in a national title game. Come 2025, the Huskies coach looks to settle scores with Dawn Staley and Co.

Only a few players from the 2022 final - including UConn's Paige Bueckers and South Carolina's Bree Hall - are likely to feature in the upcoming finale rematch.

The UConn vs. South Carolina national title game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Gamecocks are the reigning champions and fully expect to retain their crown.

