Rebecca Lobo shares hilarious story about Geno Auriemma showing tough love to Paige Bueckers following natty win

UConn legend and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo shared a part of Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers' relationship during Friday's episode of iHeart's "Good Game with Sarah Spain" podcast.

Ad

Lobo, the 1995 AP Player of the Year, recounted an incident between Auriemma and Bueckers following last Sunday's national championship victory.

"It's probably two in the morning, and Paige comes down. She’s got the net on and her championship hat on, and she comes over. It’s all kind of the older players sitting around," Lobo said.

"And coach kind of looks at her and is like, 'Oh what, you got one and you're done, so you think you can be down here now?'"

Ad

Trending

Lobo noted that this incident happened only a few hours after the Huskies beat South Carolina 82-59.

Auriemma poked fun at Bueckers for winning only one NCAA title.

"And he looks at Paige and points at me, and he said, 'Go sit next to her, you guys only have one,'" Lobo added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lobo played for the Huskies from 1991 to 1995, winning the NCAA title in her final year with the team.

Auriemma has been with UConn since 1985, winning 12 national titles, the most in the women's college basketball.

Rebecca Lobo highlights key differences between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark before 2025 WNBA Draft

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark have been under the spotlight for a while, often leading to comparisons.

Ad

"Caitlin and Paige are very different players. ... The range on her shot, the way they play are very different but their impact is significant," Lobo said (Moreau Sports Media Production Co. post on X on Thursday).

Expand Tweet

Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here